Photo: North Korea Vows New Satellite Launch as Seoul Recovers Suspected Rocket Debris
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. South Korea says it has issued an air raid alert for residents on an island off its eastern coast after North Korea fired a few missiles toward the sea
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
Prior to the launch, North Korea issued a warning that it would be launching a reconnaissance satellite in response to ongoing military drills begin carried out near the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea vowed Wednesday to conduct a second satellite launch after engine issues forced its earlier effort to crash into the sea.
State media specified the launch's demise was the result of a technical issue that took place when the second stage of the rocket failed to ignite and prompted the projectile to lose power and fall into the Yellow Sea.
“The new satellite vehicle rocket, Chollima-1, crashed into the West Sea as it lost propulsion due to an abnormal startup of the engine on the 2nd stage after the 1st stage was separated during normal flight,” state media detailed.
Officials have underscored that a second launch would be held "in the nearest future" once authorities are able to correct the tech issue. South Korean military has suggested a launch would be undertaken sometime before June 11, as previously timelined by North Korea.
A spokesperson of North Korea's space agency said the launch mishap was believed to be caused by the lack of reliability and stability of the new engine system implemented in the Chollima-1 rocket and the instability of the fuel used, state media reported.
The launch, which took place at about 6:27 a.m. local time, was intended to deploy the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite as part of North Korea's larger effort to combat regional threats.
North Korea previously detailed that it would be carrying out said launch but that it would be conducted between May 31 and June 11.
Earlier Tuesday, the launch triggered a series of emergency alert systems and sirens in Japan and South Korea as residents of both nations were urged to seek shelter. However, not long after initial reports were aired, the South Korean Interior Ministry admitted to having issued warnings in Seoul in "error."
Since the launch, several parties - including the US, Japan and South Korea - have condemned the act.
“The United States strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) for its launch using ballistic missile technology, which is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, raises tensions, and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond,” National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement, claiming the satellite launch appeared to used tech tied to Pyongyang's intercontinental ballistic missile program.
Echoing actions currently being taken by Japan and South Korea, the Biden White House has indicated it will be monitoring the situation.
“The door has not closed on diplomacy but Pyongyang must immediately cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement,” Hodge said. “The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and the defense of our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies.”
Debris Recovery
Hours after the incident was reported, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported its forces were working to extract a suspected part of a North Korean rocket detected in the waters of the Yellow Sea.
"Today, on May 31, around 8:05 a.m. [local time, 23:05 GMT on Tuesday], the South Korean military identified in the sea about 200 kilometers [124 miles] west of Eocheong Island presumably a part of what North Korea claims to be a 'carrier rocket' and is raising it," the military said in a statement.
Photos of what's believed to be debris from the launch has since been shared by South Korea officials.
South Korea's JCS has released images of debris from North Korea's SLV or known as the "Chollima-1".— Global: Military-Info (@Global_Mil_Info) May 31, 2023
I wouldn't rule out that the salvage operation started not long after it splashed "West" of South Korea. pic.twitter.com/jHjn0BbYLo
Citing South Korea military, local media has reported that the debris is suspected of being a structure that connected the first and second stage of the rocket.
Although searches of the region are ongoing, officials have stated an analysis will be forthcoming to determine whether any foreign parts were used in the rockets construction.