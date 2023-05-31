https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/photo-north-korea-vows-new-satellite-launch-as-seoul-recovers-suspected-rocket-debris-1110807001.html

Photo: North Korea Vows New Satellite Launch as Seoul Recovers Suspected Rocket Debris

Photo: North Korea Vows New Satellite Launch as Seoul Recovers Suspected Rocket Debris

North Korea vowed Wednesday to conduct a second satellite launch after engine issues prompted its earlier effort to crash into the sea.

2023-05-31T03:15+0000

2023-05-31T03:15+0000

2023-05-31T03:12+0000

asia

north korea

spy satellite

north korea missile launch

debris

yellow sea

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/02/1102940116_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_650314e608cde5fe85da7b3cabc45fa2.jpg

North Korea vowed Wednesday to conduct a second satellite launch after engine issues forced its earlier effort to crash into the sea.State media specified the launch's demise was the result of a technical issue that took place when the second stage of the rocket failed to ignite and prompted the projectile to lose power and fall into the Yellow Sea. “The new satellite vehicle rocket, Chollima-1, crashed into the West Sea ​​as it lost propulsion due to an abnormal startup of the engine on the 2nd stage after the 1st stage was separated during normal flight,” state media detailed. Officials have underscored that a second launch would be held "in the nearest future" once authorities are able to correct the tech issue. South Korean military has suggested a launch would be undertaken sometime before June 11, as previously timelined by North Korea.A spokesperson of North Korea's space agency said the launch mishap was believed to be caused by the lack of reliability and stability of the new engine system implemented in the Chollima-1 rocket and the instability of the fuel used, state media reported. Earlier Tuesday, the launch triggered a series of emergency alert systems and sirens in Japan and South Korea as residents of both nations were urged to seek shelter. However, not long after initial reports were aired, the South Korean Interior Ministry admitted to having issued warnings in Seoul in "error."Since the launch, several parties - including the US, Japan and South Korea - have condemned the act. “The United States strongly condemns the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) for its launch using ballistic missile technology, which is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions, raises tensions, and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond,” National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge said in a statement, claiming the satellite launch appeared to used tech tied to Pyongyang's intercontinental ballistic missile program.Echoing actions currently being taken by Japan and South Korea, the Biden White House has indicated it will be monitoring the situation. Debris RecoveryHours after the incident was reported, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported its forces were working to extract a suspected part of a North Korean rocket detected in the waters of the Yellow Sea.Photos of what's believed to be debris from the launch has since been shared by South Korea officials. Citing South Korea military, local media has reported that the debris is suspected of being a structure that connected the first and second stage of the rocket.Although searches of the region are ongoing, officials have stated an analysis will be forthcoming to determine whether any foreign parts were used in the rockets construction.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/emergency-sirens-sound-in-japan-south-korea-as-north-korea-launches-projectile-1110804702.html

yellow sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, south korea, japan, seoul, reconnaissance satellite