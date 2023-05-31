https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/russia-issues-demarche-over-canadas-silence-on-drone-attacks-against-moscow-1110827491.html

Russia Issues Demarche Over Canada's Silence on Drone Attacks Against Moscow

Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Wednesday that he sent a protest note to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to urge them to condemn recent drone attacks in Moscow.

"Officially, Canada is in silent mode. In this regard, following our diplomatic practice, I was forced to draw the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by issuing a personal demarche note to him," Stepanov said."Yesterday, I sent it to him and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joly to describe the specific details of the latest attempt to strike Moscow with unmanned aerial vehicles."The diplomat further noted that the letter emphasized that "Russia calls on Canada to take an unequivocal position in condemning this terrorist act."Stepanov's remarks came not long after the Russian Defense Ministry detailed that Ukraine had used eight unmanned aerial vehicles to carry out an attack against the Russian capital. All of the drones had been downed by Russian officials.At the time, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said several buildings were left with "minor damage," and that "no one" had sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later stated that the drone incident was in response to Russia's successful strikes against one of Kiev's "decision-making centers" over the weekend. The Russian Investigative Committee has since undertaken a criminal case under the terrorist acts article.

