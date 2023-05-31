https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/shelling-of-poultry-farm-in-lpr-kills-4-injures-16-people-1110808403.html
Four Killed, 16 Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of LPR
"On the night of May 31, 2023, the Ukrainian armed formations shelled a poultry farm in the village of Karpaty (the Perevalsk district, the LPR). According to preliminary information, four construction workers were killed and 16 people were injured," the office said on Telegram, adding that the building of the farm was damaged.HIMARS multiple rocket launchers fired 4 rockets at the village.Earlier, the Ukrainian armed forces targeted a temporary accommodation center for residents of the Shebekinsky district in Russia’s Belgorod region.
04:28 GMT 31.05.2023 (Updated: 05:16 GMT 31.05.2023)
LUGANSK (Sputnik) - Four people have been killed and another 16 have been injured in a shelling of a poultry farm in the village of Karpaty in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), the LPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Wednesday.
"On the night of May 31, 2023, the Ukrainian armed formations shelled a poultry farm in the village of Karpaty (the Perevalsk district, the LPR). According to preliminary information, four construction workers were killed and 16 people were injured," the office said on Telegram, adding that the building of the farm was damaged.
HIMARS multiple rocket launchers fired 4 rockets at the village.
Earlier, the Ukrainian armed forces targeted a temporary accommodation center for residents of the Shebekinsky district in Russia’s Belgorod region.