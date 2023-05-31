https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/watch-iranian-transport-turboprop-simorgh-make-maiden-flight-1110817671.html

Watch Iranian Transport Turboprop Simorgh Make Maiden Flight

Watch Iranian Transport Turboprop Simorgh Make Maiden Flight

Iran's utility turboprop plane, Simorgh, made its maiden flight on Tuesday.

2023-05-31T14:17+0000

2023-05-31T14:17+0000

2023-05-31T14:24+0000

iran

transport plane

military

reverse engineering

iran sanctions

islamic republic

iran aviation industries organization

mohammad baqeri

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1f/1110820978_0:11:803:463_1920x0_80_0_0_eaef09d3cda582787d79883e5adbaf03.png

Iran's utility turboprop plane, Simorgh, made by Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries (HESA), made its maiden flight on Tuesday, official IRNA news agency announced.The test flight of the aircraft, described as boasting such advantageous characteristics as agility, light weight, and a high cargo capacity was reportedly carried out at an airbase in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri attending the ceremony.Designed and developed by a subsidiary of the Iranian defense ministry, the craft has been named after an ancient bird of Persian legend, ostensibly possessing great wisdom. Another outstanding feature of the turboprop is said to be compatibility with Iran's weather conditions, rendering it invaluable for enhancing Iran’s defensive capabilities. Simorgh was first unveiled by authorities a year ago, with images released by the Iranian government.Iranian news agencies stated that the Simorgh was equipped with “indigenous high-tech materials and is designed in accordance with Iran's climatic conditions as well as international standards and regulations”.The successful test of the new aircraft comes as Iranian aviation giant Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) rolled out the production version of the Yasin – a light jet-powered trainer aircraft, earlier in the year. The Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani formally launched the mass production of the aircraft at a ceremony.Iran, refusing to be cowed by Western sanctions for nearly half a century, has been successfully producing everything from a succession of advanced missile systems, its own own unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), to the homegrown defense electronics sector.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221020/43-years-under-sanctions-how-iran-built-drones-1102475565.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/iran-to-present-new-hypersonic-missile-soon-irgc-1110777930.html

iran

islamic republic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

iran, islamic republic, utility turboprop plane, transport plane simorgh, domestically-manufactured iranian plane, iran aircraft manufacturing industries, maiden flight