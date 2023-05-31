https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/watch-iranian-transport-turboprop-simorgh-make-maiden-flight-1110817671.html
Watch Iranian Transport Turboprop Simorgh Make Maiden Flight
Iran's utility turboprop plane, Simorgh, made its maiden flight on Tuesday.
Iran's utility turboprop plane, Simorgh, made by Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries (HESA), made its maiden flight on Tuesday, official IRNA news agency announced.The test flight of the aircraft, described as boasting such advantageous characteristics as agility, light weight, and a high cargo capacity was reportedly carried out at an airbase in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri attending the ceremony.Designed and developed by a subsidiary of the Iranian defense ministry, the craft has been named after an ancient bird of Persian legend, ostensibly possessing great wisdom. Another outstanding feature of the turboprop is said to be compatibility with Iran's weather conditions, rendering it invaluable for enhancing Iran’s defensive capabilities. Simorgh was first unveiled by authorities a year ago, with images released by the Iranian government.Iranian news agencies stated that the Simorgh was equipped with “indigenous high-tech materials and is designed in accordance with Iran's climatic conditions as well as international standards and regulations”.The successful test of the new aircraft comes as Iranian aviation giant Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) rolled out the production version of the Yasin – a light jet-powered trainer aircraft, earlier in the year. The Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani formally launched the mass production of the aircraft at a ceremony.Iran, refusing to be cowed by Western sanctions for nearly half a century, has been successfully producing everything from a succession of advanced missile systems, its own own unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), to the homegrown defense electronics sector.
Tehran may have been under stifling Western and international sanctions for years, yet its defense industrial complex has made remarkable strides, producing everything from advanced missile systems and long-range radars, to using reverse engineering to develop its own unmanned aerial vehicles.
Iran's utility turboprop plane, Simorgh, made by Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industries (HESA), made its maiden flight on Tuesday, official IRNA news agency announced.
The test flight of the aircraft, described as boasting such advantageous characteristics as agility, light weight, and a high cargo capacity was reportedly carried out at an airbase in the central Iranian city of Isfahan, with the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri attending the ceremony.
Designed and developed by a subsidiary of the Iranian defense ministry, the craft has been named after an ancient bird of Persian legend, ostensibly possessing great wisdom. Another outstanding feature of the turboprop is said to be compatibility with Iran's weather conditions, rendering it invaluable for enhancing Iran’s defensive capabilities. Simorgh was first unveiled by authorities a year ago, with images released by the Iranian government.
“Given the developments in the region and the threats against the Islamic Republic, aircraft play an important role in the transportation of cargo, and support for the armed forces on battlefields,” personnel chief Brigadier-General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani was cited as saying at the time.
20 October 2022, 17:56 GMT
Iranian news agencies stated that the Simorgh was equipped with “indigenous high-tech materials and is designed in accordance with Iran's climatic conditions as well as international standards and regulations”.
The successful test of the new aircraft comes as Iranian aviation giant Iran Aviation Industries Organization (IAIO) rolled out the production version of the Yasin
– a light jet-powered trainer aircraft, earlier in the year. The Defense Minister Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani formally launched the mass production of the aircraft at a ceremony.
Iran, refusing to be cowed by Western sanctions
for nearly half a century, has been successfully producing everything from a succession of advanced missile systems, its own own unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), to the homegrown defense electronics sector.