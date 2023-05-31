International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
West Must Provide Ukraine With Tangible, Credible Security Guarantees - Macron
West Must Provide Ukraine With Tangible, Credible Security Guarantees - Macron
The western countries should provide Ukraine with "tangible and reliable" security guarantees, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.
"We are massively arming Ukraine, but we do not include it in any strategic dialogue. We must provide Ukraine with tangible and reliable security guarantees," Macron said at a session of the Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum.

Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry said that France was ready to conclude agreements with Ukraine on providing it with security guarantees together with NATO partners. Paris will continue discussions together with its partners on the best form of support for Ukraine in all sectors of the economy in the long term, the ministry added.

On May 15, Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a joint statement that France would train and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RCs. In addition, Paris said it would be focusing its efforts on supporting Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation, by providing various types of weapons to Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.
13:18 GMT 31.05.2023
© AP Photo / Ludovic MarinFrench President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media as he visits the International Agriculture Fair in Paris, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
PARIS (Sputnik) - The western countries should provide Ukraine with "tangible and reliable" security guarantees, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday.
"We are massively arming Ukraine, but we do not include it in any strategic dialogue. We must provide Ukraine with tangible and reliable security guarantees," Macron said at a session of the Globsec 2023 Bratislava Forum.
Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry said that France was ready to conclude agreements with Ukraine on providing it with security guarantees together with NATO partners. Paris will continue discussions together with its partners on the best form of support for Ukraine in all sectors of the economy in the long term, the ministry added.
Ukrainian servicemen move towards the front line near the town of Artermovsk, on March 8, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Lack of Arms? Start of Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Reportedly Postponed ‘Indefinitely’
22 April, 06:46 GMT
On May 15, Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a joint statement that France would train and equip several battalions with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including AMX-10RCs. In addition, Paris said it would be focusing its efforts on supporting Ukraine's air defense capabilities.
Western countries have ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation, by providing various types of weapons to Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.
