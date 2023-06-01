https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/desantis-presidential-campaign-gets-kiss-of-death-from-anti-trump-establishment-1110837060.html

DeSantis Presidential Campaign Gets Kiss of Death from Anti-Trump Establishment

Ron DeSantis faces a tough fight to beat Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. Tyler Nixon said that the DeSantis campaign's weaknesses were his lack of charisma and his image as the anti-Trump establishment candidate.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential run is cursed by endorsements from Republican 'Never-Trumpers' says an attorney.The outspoken conservative announced his entry into the Republican primary race last week in a glitch-plagued Twitter webcast that was widely mocked.He faces an uphill battle to overcome former president Donald Trump's hugely overwhelming poll lead among registered Republican voters for a shot at challenging Democrat President Joe Biden in 2024.Tyler Nixon told Sputnik that one of DeSantis' weak points was his personality — or lack of it."It's like a tree stump, unfortunately, he's not a very warm individual up close, despite what he might appear to be on the stump or giving speeches," the writer said.The DeSantis campaign's big pitch to voters seems to be that "everybody's had enough of Trump. Let's just move on from Trump," he noted."This is reflected by the the sort of the national security hawk types who are backing him," Nixon said. "I mean, you have [former Florida governor] Jeb Bush backing him, as I understand it, Paul Ryan" — the former Republican House of Representatives speaker who Trump famously said he "wouldn't want to be in a foxhole" with after Ryan failed to back his 2016 presidential campaign.The problem for DeSantis and his backers is that "Trump sort of wakened up the sleeping giant of the Ron Paul sort of Republican Party," the pundit argued, meaning socially-conservative but also against foreign interventions and wars.The renewed anyone-but-Trump campaign by the likes of the Lincoln Project is a response to "the many Lawfare actions being waged against Trump, whether civil or or potentially criminal, obviously, with this special counsel brewing," the attorney stressed.The Florida governor has tried to brand himself as a conservative rebel by confronting liberal educators and the Disney corporation over promoting transgender ideology to children. But his list of big-name supporters betray his pro-establishment base.The presidential hopeful is damning his campaign by "adopting what everyone doesn't want" including by supporting Biden's gifts of tens of billions worth of the military's arms supplies to the Ukrainain regime of Volodymr Zelensky.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio show Political Misfits.

