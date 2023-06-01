International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/dpr-acting-head-pushilin-says-important-to-liberate-maryinka-city-soon-1110828451.html
DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Important to Liberate Maryinka City Soon
DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Important to Liberate Maryinka City Soon
It is strategically important to liberate the city of Maryinka in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from Ukrainian troops soon, DPR acting head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.
2023-06-01T01:06+0000
2023-06-01T01:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
denis pushilin
ramzan kadyrov
russia
donetsk
chechnya
sputnik
dpr
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110495353_0:0:3061:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_bf58ccbbe284a50a4e6d1c2032a0461a.jpg
“We need to liberate the entire settlement [of Maryinka] in the foreseeable future. The advance there takes place literally daily, but not so fast... [The liberation of the city] is very important in strategic terms, in terms of moving toward the next localities," Pushilin said. Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Chechen units had received an order to redeploy forces, their area of ​​responsibility will be the DPR; the Akhmat special forces and the Sever-Akhmat regiment were deployed to the Maryinka sector. The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that assault detachments of the 5th motorized rifle brigade and soldiers of the Akhmat special forces detachment were successfully advancing in the Maryinka sector.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/akhmat-fighters-successfully-advance-near-maryinka---russian-mod-1110815769.html
russia
donetsk
chechnya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110495353_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55f89834c6475d6103cf4e7407e4eefa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donetsk people's republic, ukrainian troops, dpr, denis pushilin, maryinka
donetsk people's republic, ukrainian troops, dpr, denis pushilin, maryinka

DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Important to Liberate Maryinka City Soon

01:06 GMT 01.06.2023
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankA view shows a damaged monument in Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia.
A view shows a damaged monument in Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is strategically important to liberate the city of Maryinka in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from Ukrainian troops soon, DPR acting head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.
“We need to liberate the entire settlement [of Maryinka] in the foreseeable future. The advance there takes place literally daily, but not so fast... [The liberation of the city] is very important in strategic terms, in terms of moving toward the next localities," Pushilin said.
Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Chechen units had received an order to redeploy forces, their area of ​​responsibility will be the DPR; the Akhmat special forces and the Sever-Akhmat regiment were deployed to the Maryinka sector.
Troops of Russia's Akhmat Special Rapid Response Unit in Mariupol, DPR. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Akhmat Fighters Successfully Advance Near Maryinka - Russian MoD
Yesterday, 10:20 GMT
The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that assault detachments of the 5th motorized rifle brigade and soldiers of the Akhmat special forces detachment were successfully advancing in the Maryinka sector.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала