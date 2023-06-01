https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/dpr-acting-head-pushilin-says-important-to-liberate-maryinka-city-soon-1110828451.html
DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Important to Liberate Maryinka City Soon
DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Important to Liberate Maryinka City Soon
It is strategically important to liberate the city of Maryinka in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from Ukrainian troops soon, DPR acting head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.
2023-06-01T01:06+0000
2023-06-01T01:06+0000
2023-06-01T01:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
denis pushilin
ramzan kadyrov
russia
donetsk
chechnya
sputnik
dpr
russian defense ministry
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110495353_0:0:3061:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_bf58ccbbe284a50a4e6d1c2032a0461a.jpg
“We need to liberate the entire settlement [of Maryinka] in the foreseeable future. The advance there takes place literally daily, but not so fast... [The liberation of the city] is very important in strategic terms, in terms of moving toward the next localities," Pushilin said. Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Chechen units had received an order to redeploy forces, their area of responsibility will be the DPR; the Akhmat special forces and the Sever-Akhmat regiment were deployed to the Maryinka sector. The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that assault detachments of the 5th motorized rifle brigade and soldiers of the Akhmat special forces detachment were successfully advancing in the Maryinka sector.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/akhmat-fighters-successfully-advance-near-maryinka---russian-mod-1110815769.html
russia
donetsk
chechnya
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/15/1110495353_167:0:2898:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_55f89834c6475d6103cf4e7407e4eefa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donetsk people's republic, ukrainian troops, dpr, denis pushilin, maryinka
donetsk people's republic, ukrainian troops, dpr, denis pushilin, maryinka
DPR Acting Head Pushilin Says Important to Liberate Maryinka City Soon
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is strategically important to liberate the city of Maryinka in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) from Ukrainian troops soon, DPR acting head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik.
“We need to liberate the entire settlement [of Maryinka] in the foreseeable future. The advance there takes place literally daily, but not so fast... [The liberation of the city] is very important in strategic terms, in terms of moving toward the next localities," Pushilin said.
Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said Chechen units had received an order to redeploy forces, their area of responsibility will be the DPR; the Akhmat special forces and the Sever-Akhmat regiment were deployed to the Maryinka sector.
The day before, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that assault detachments of the 5th motorized rifle brigade and soldiers of the Akhmat special forces detachment were successfully advancing in the Maryinka sector.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass.