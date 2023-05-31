https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/akhmat-fighters-successfully-advance-near-maryinka---russian-mod-1110815769.html

Akhmat Fighters Successfully Advance Near Maryinka - Russian MoD

The assault troops of the 5th motorized infantry brigade and the fighters of the Akhmat special unit are advancing in the Maryinka direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The assault troops of the 5th motorized infantry brigade and the fighters of the Akhmat Special Rapid Response Unit are advancing in the Maryinka direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russian Defense Ministry added that the fiercest battles during the special military operation over the past 24 hours have been taking place in the Donetsk direction, near Avdeevka. Earlier, it was reported that the Akhmat special forces fighters had received orders to relocate and now the Donetsk people's republic is their area of responsibility. According to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, the units have the task of switching to active military operations and liberating a number of populated areas. The head of Chechnya said in his Telegram channel that the redeployment of Chechen units is supported by the Ministry of Defense.

