EU Ban on Twitter Over Refusal to Censor Posts is New 'McCarthyism'

The European Union (EU) is threatening social media giant Twitter with legal action if it does not censor user's posts. Angelo Giuliano warned that belied Europe's claim to be a bastion of democracy.

The EU's demands for social media sites to block comments it deems "disinformation" is a new McCarthyite purge, a pundit has warned.Last week Thierry Breton, the EU Commissioner for Internal Markets, claimed Twitter had pulled out of the EU's voluntary anti-disinformation Code of Practice.He publicly warned Twitter owner Elon Musk that censorship of speech deemed misleading by Brussels would be outlawed from August 25 under the EU-wide Digital Services Act legislation, threatening that "you can run but you can’t hide."On Monday, French Digital Transition and Telecommunications minister Jean-Noel Barrot also threatened Musk with legal action under the bloc's new law.Angelo Giuliano told Sputnik that as a child of the Cold War he found it ironic that it was the West that was building walls and censoring free speech.The finance consultant said 28 years living in China had opened his eyes. "I would never think I would say this one day, but I feel in some ways more democratic and more free when it comes to freedom of speech."He argued the West had fallen back into the McCarthyite purges of political undesirables"Just think about what they did in the US. It used to be called McCarthyism. Why? Because they had some ideas of socialism or communism. It was a purge," Giuliano stressed. "Why do you think that now in the US there is no communism then? I mean real socialists? All because it was a purge."The commentator said he was cnfident Musk would "stand by his principles" of free speech for all sides of the political spectrum.He said the outcome of Musk's legal battle with the EU was crucial for more than just how he ran the social media site."It's bits by bits, it's just salami slicing, bits by bits," he warned. "Every single day they are taking away freedom from us."For more incisive commentary on world events, check out our Sputnik Radio show The Final Countdown.

