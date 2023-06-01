https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/fbi-chief-confirms-existence-of-form-alleging-bidens-role-in-criminal-scheme---congressman-1110829117.html

FBI Chief Confirms Existence of Form Alleging Biden’s Role in Criminal Scheme - Congressman

House Oversight Chairman James Comer has revealed that FBI Director Christopher Wray has confirmed the existence of an unclassified document alleging then-VP Joe Biden engaged in a bribery scheme with a foreign national.

“Today, FBI Director Wray confirmed the existence of the FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national,” the statement said on Wednesday. “While Director Wray… has offered to allow us to see the documents in person at FBI headquarters, we have been clear that anything short of producing these documents to the House Oversight Committee is not in compliance with the subpoena.” Earlier Wednesday, Comer said that the US House Oversight Committee will take steps to hold Wray in contempt of Congress after the agency refused to provide unclassified records pertaining to an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden.Comer previously outlined in his subpoena that he was seeking file as it pertained to a scheme in which Biden is alleged to have shown interest in securing policy decisions in exchange for a payoff. The subpoena stated it was requesting any files dating back to June 2020 that contained the word "Biden."However, despite the contempt threat, the initiative would only serve as a public reprimand as serious action against the FBI director can only be put forth by US Attorney General Merrick Garland after having been referred by the US Department of Justice.

