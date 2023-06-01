https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/russian-envoy-us-new-ukraine-package-shows-indifference-to-crimes-of-banderites-1110829308.html

Russian Envoy: US' New Ukraine Package Shows Indifference to Crimes of Banderites

Russian Envoy: US' New Ukraine Package Shows Indifference to Crimes of Banderites

The new US military package to Ukraine shows Washington's indifference to the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

2023-06-01T02:36+0000

2023-06-01T02:36+0000

2023-06-01T02:31+0000

world

anatoly antonov

volodymyr zelensky

moscow

kiev

ukraine

kremlin

drone strikes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110058491_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_08ec451533c955783020b4c011e91a5f.jpg

"The [US] authorities are again proudly talking about providing financial assistance and another batch of materiel to their crazed Kiev puppets," Antonov said.The Pentagon said in a release on Wednesday the new security assistance package the United States has announced for Ukraine is valued at $300 million. "The new US 'security package', totaling $300 million, effectively fuels the rotten regime in Kiev," the Russian ambassador said. On Tuesday, eight drones were intercepted in and near Moscow in what the Russian Defense Ministry said was an attack carried out by Ukraine. Five drones were shot down and three diverted off course, failing to cause any significant damage or casualties. The Kremlin said this was likely Kiev's retaliation for earlier Russian strikes against a military decision-making center in Kiev. Earlier in May, two drones unsuccessfully tried to attack one of the Kremlin's buildings.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/us-to-send-300-million-in-munitions-to-ukraine-with-new-aid-package-1110825316.html

moscow

kiev

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military package, washington's indifference, ukrainian nationalists, russian ambassador to the us anatoly antonov,