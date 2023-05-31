https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/us-to-send-300-million-in-munitions-to-ukraine-with-new-aid-package-1110825316.html

US to Send $300 Million in Munitions to Ukraine With New Aid Package

The Pentagon unveiled a massive new aid package for Ukraine on Wednesday that includes a myriad of ammunition types, from rifles to drone weapons to air defense missiles.

According to a US Department of Defense release, the latest deal is valued at $300 million and is the 39th time the US has given Ukraine equipment from its own arms inventories since August 2021.The package includes:The huge new package is just the latest in what has become more than $46 billion in military aid for the government in Kiev, which was installed in a US-backed coup in February 2014. That includes $23.5 billion in weapons and equipment taken from US military stores, according to data from the Council on Foreign Relations think tank. In addition to US aid, Kiev has received military aid from numerous other NATO powers, including the UK, Germany, Poland and Slovakia, much of which included aged Soviet weaponry more compatible with Ukrainian armaments.On Wednesday, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters the Biden administration had received “assurances” that Ukraine wouldn’t use the F-16s to attack Russian soil. It remains unclear if that promise includes the five provinces that seceded, as they did so in referenda that the West refuses to recognize.However, the promise comes in the wake of a new set of drone attacks on Moscow and just days after an armed group crossed the border from Ukraine and attacked several settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Province."We have been in touch with our Ukrainian counterparts as they have begun their planning for this counter-offensive. We remain in touch with them," Kirby said.

