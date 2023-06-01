International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/sbu-plotting-disinfo-campaign-about-forced-deportation-of-children-to-russia-1110835070.html
SBU Plotting Disinfo Campaign About 'Forced Deportation' of Children to Russia
SBU Plotting Disinfo Campaign About 'Forced Deportation' of Children to Russia
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in collaboration with the Save Ukraine foundation is plotting a media provocation scheme alleging that children are being ‘forcibly’ removed to Russia, a source told Sputnik.
2023-06-01T08:41+0000
2023-06-01T08:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
infowar
children
disinformation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102939/39/1029393992_0:0:3325:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_c56faecc1cc456e82cd513727403bbcd.jpg
According to the source, the women whose children had been evacuated from Kherson to Russia were funded under the condition that after return with the children to Ukraine they would be interviewed.One of the women confirmed that she was assisted in arranging the trip and that the travel expenses were paid for, but under the condition that the child would have to be interviewed: "perhaps they are preparing surprises there that will simply astonish me", she said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102939/39/1029393992_64:0:3051:2240_1920x0_80_0_0_e1abe6f08900acbc4b3ff4b4fd07e565.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis,
ukrainian crisis,

SBU Plotting Disinfo Campaign About 'Forced Deportation' of Children to Russia

08:41 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 08:53 GMT 01.06.2023)
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky / Ukrainian national security service armed agents. File photo
Ukrainian national security service armed agents. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in collaboration with the Save Ukraine foundation is plotting a disinformation campaign alleging that Ukrainian children are being ‘forcibly’ removed to Russia, a source told Sputnik.
According to the source, the women whose children had been evacuated from Kherson to Russia were funded under the condition that after return with the children to Ukraine they would be interviewed.
“It is obvious, how the SBU and Save Ukraine will stage the interview. The women were used as puppets and the goal is to defame Russia, by peddling “child abduction” allegations", the source said.
One of the women confirmed that she was assisted in arranging the trip and that the travel expenses were paid for, but under the condition that the child would have to be interviewed: "perhaps they are preparing surprises there that will simply astonish me", she said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала