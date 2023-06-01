https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/sbu-plotting-disinfo-campaign-about-forced-deportation-of-children-to-russia-1110835070.html

SBU Plotting Disinfo Campaign About 'Forced Deportation' of Children to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in collaboration with the Save Ukraine foundation is plotting a media provocation scheme alleging that children are being ‘forcibly’ removed to Russia, a source told Sputnik.

According to the source, the women whose children had been evacuated from Kherson to Russia were funded under the condition that after return with the children to Ukraine they would be interviewed.One of the women confirmed that she was assisted in arranging the trip and that the travel expenses were paid for, but under the condition that the child would have to be interviewed: "perhaps they are preparing surprises there that will simply astonish me", she said.

