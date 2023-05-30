https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/ukrainian-woman-that-planned-to-take-orphans-out-of-russia-detained-in-moscow--source-1110795804.html
Ukrainian Woman That Planned to Take Orphans Out of Russia Detained in Moscow – Source
A Ukrainian woman that came to Russia to take orphans from the territories incorporated into Russia last fall out of the country on the instructions of the fund "Save Ukraine" have been arrested in Moscow, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian woman that came to Russia to take orphans from the territories incorporated into Russia last fall out of the country on the instructions of the fund "Save Ukraine" have been arrested in Moscow, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.
According to the source, the "Save Ukraine" foundation is affiliated with the Ukrainian security services.
"I, Gurulya Olga Petrovna, born on January 10, 1990, [arrived in Russia] to take custody of two children who are in Genichesk [Kherson region] at the request of volunteer Anastasia … Anastasia asked me to arrange the formal guardianship of these children and take them to Germany," she said in the video.
The woman admitted that she is not a relative of the children and does not know them. She added that "volunteer Anastasia" completely funded the whole operation.
Besides, the source in law enforcement agencies noted that dozens of orphans
were planned to be taken out under this scheme involving the Save Ukraine fund.
Following all necessary formalities, the Ukrainian woman was deported, the source said.
In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Government, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights and the local authorities to identify orphans living in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions
in order to promptly provide them with state assistance and social support.
For her part, Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova unveiled the launch of the "All Donbass Children in Families" project. She stressed the importance of helping the new regions integrate into the legal system of child protection in Russia.
In April, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said that Kiev forcefully evacuated children
from families that refused to leave the territories of Ukraine incorporated into Russia last fall for the Ukraine-controlled territories.