International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/trump-vows-to-use-us-military-to-fight-drug-crisis-if-reelected-in-2024-1110845201.html
Trump Vows to Use US Military to Fight Drug Crisis if Reelected in 2024
Trump Vows to Use US Military to Fight Drug Crisis if Reelected in 2024
Former President Donald Trump said in a campaign video on Thursday that he will use the American military to fight the country’s burgeoning fentanyl and broader drug addiction crisis and inflict maximum damage on drug cartels.
2023-06-01T16:52+0000
2023-06-01T16:54+0000
americas
donald trump
joe biden
mexico
drugs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080779698_0:100:1920:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_e5c743b81e8b6f242d3e8915887d320f.jpg
Trump said his plan to end drug addiction in the United States includes seeking the death penalty for convicted drug dealers and human traffickers; imposing a full naval embargo on drug cartels; and sending the US military to take on the drug cartels.The former president also said he would demand the "full cooperation" of neighboring governments to dismantle the trafficking and smuggling networks in South and Central America.In addition, the politician said he would order US federal law enforcement to demolish gangs and organized street criminal organizations, which distribute the drugs locally.Trump criticized President Joe Biden for failing to secure the US border with Mexico, thus allowing an unfettered flow of drugs to enter the United States. Trump said he has to win the presidency in 2024 because otherwise the United States under the Biden administration and the Democrats is "going to hell."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/sackler-family-given-immunity-in-6-billion-payout-deal-for-role-in-us-opioid-epidemic-1110823290.html
americas
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/0f/1080779698_108:0:1813:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_f35366a8c2ea48638573d6300628ac02.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drug crisis, opioid crisis in the us, us drug crisis, trump wants military to fight drug crisis
drug crisis, opioid crisis in the us, us drug crisis, trump wants military to fight drug crisis

Trump Vows to Use US Military to Fight Drug Crisis if Reelected in 2024

16:52 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 16:54 GMT 01.06.2023)
CC0 / / Drugs
Drugs - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former President Donald Trump said in a campaign video on Thursday that he will use the American military to fight the country’s burgeoning fentanyl and broader drug addiction crisis and inflict maximum damage on drug cartels.
Trump said his plan to end drug addiction in the United States includes seeking the death penalty for convicted drug dealers and human traffickers; imposing a full naval embargo on drug cartels; and sending the US military to take on the drug cartels.
The former president also said he would demand the "full cooperation" of neighboring governments to dismantle the trafficking and smuggling networks in South and Central America.
In addition, the politician said he would order US federal law enforcement to demolish gangs and organized street criminal organizations, which distribute the drugs locally.
Trump criticized President Joe Biden for failing to secure the US border with Mexico, thus allowing an unfettered flow of drugs to enter the United States. Trump said he has to win the presidency in 2024 because otherwise the United States under the Biden administration and the Democrats is "going to hell."
OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2023
Americas
Sackler Family Given Immunity in $6 Billion Payout Deal for Role in US Opioid Epidemic
Yesterday, 19:22 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала