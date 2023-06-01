https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/ukrainian-forces-fire-at-shebekino-in-belgorod-region-from-grad-rocket-launchers-1110836634.html

Ukrainian Forces Fire at Shebekino in Belgorod Region From Grad Rocket Launchers

Ukrainian Forces Fire at Shebekino in Belgorod Region From Grad Rocket Launchers

The Ukrainian forces fired at Russian town Shebekino from Grad rocket launchers, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday, adding that an administration building was partly destroyed.

2023-06-01T09:34+0000

2023-06-01T09:34+0000

2023-06-01T10:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

belgorod

shelling

ukraine

ukrainian attacks on belgorod region

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/01/1110834088_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_5ba46317a410a80c9b8ed2657452f9e4.jpg

The dormitory building is on fire from a direct hit by shells, and there is destruction in the administration building. There is no light in the city. All information will be updated," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the armed forces of Ukraine fired at Shebekino "with Grad shells." A video has emerged online showing the dormitory building on fire following the shelling. The governor also denied reports about fatalities following a shelling of a bus in Shebekino, adding that it was "empty."The town of Shebekino and the Belgorod region in general have been suffering from regular attacks by Ukrainian armed forces lately.

belgorod

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Footage from Shebekino, where a hostel is on fire after a Ukrainian shelling Footage from Shebekino, where a hostel is on fire after a Ukrainian shelling 2023-06-01T09:34+0000 true PT0M12S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belgorod region, shebekino, ukrainian shelling