Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Forces Fire at Shebekino in Belgorod Region From Grad Rocket Launchers
The Ukrainian forces fired at Russian town Shebekino from Grad rocket launchers, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday, adding that an administration building was partly destroyed.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/01/1110834088_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_5ba46317a410a80c9b8ed2657452f9e4.jpg
The dormitory building is on fire from a direct hit by shells, and there is destruction in the administration building. There is no light in the city. All information will be updated," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the armed forces of Ukraine fired at Shebekino "with Grad shells." A video has emerged online showing the dormitory building on fire following the shelling. The governor also denied reports about fatalities following a shelling of a bus in Shebekino, adding that it was "empty."The town of Shebekino and the Belgorod region in general have been suffering from regular attacks by Ukrainian armed forces lately.
Footage from Shebekino, where a hostel is on fire after a Ukrainian shelling
belgorod region, shebekino, ukrainian shelling
