Operational HQ in Russia's Belgorod Denies Info on Ukrainian Forces Allegedly Breaking Into Region
Operational HQ in Russia's Belgorod Denies Info on Ukrainian Forces Allegedly Breaking Into Region
The operational headquarters of Russia's Belgorod region denied on Thursday media reports claiming that Ukrainian armed forces broke into the territory of the region.
"A number of telegram channels are spreading false information about the Ukrainian armed forces breaking into the Shebekinsky direction at night. The operational headquarters officially declares that this information is false and does not correspond to reality. The situation in the Shebekinsky district is difficult at the moment, shelling is underway, sounds of battle are heard. Russian armed forces are working, but there is no breakthrough of Ukraine's armed forces," the operational headquarters said in a statement.Shebekino is a town in Russian Belgorod Region located 30 kilometers southeast of Belgorod. Shebekino's population is roughly 40,000.According to regional authorities, eight people were injured in the Ukrainian shelling of the town overnight and there was a direct hit on a private house, which caught fire.
Operational HQ in Russia's Belgorod Denies Info on Ukrainian Forces Allegedly Breaking Into Region
05:57 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 06:17 GMT 01.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The operational headquarters of Russia's Belgorod region denied on Thursday media reports claiming that Ukrainian armed forces broke into the territory of the region.
"A number of telegram channels are spreading false information about the Ukrainian armed forces breaking into the Shebekinsky direction at night. The operational headquarters officially declares that this information is false and does not correspond to reality. The situation in the Shebekinsky district is difficult at the moment, shelling is underway, sounds of battle are heard. Russian armed forces are working, but there is no breakthrough of Ukraine's armed forces," the operational headquarters said in a statement.
Shebekino is a town in Russian Belgorod Region located 30 kilometers southeast of Belgorod. Shebekino's population is roughly 40,000.
According to regional authorities, eight people were injured
in the Ukrainian shelling of the town overnight and there was a direct hit on a private house, which caught fire.