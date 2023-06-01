https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/us-will-no-longer-alert-russia-to-any-missile-changes-under-new-start---state-dept-1110848888.html

US Will No Longer Alert Russia to Any Missile Changes Under New START - State Dept

The US will immediately stop notifying Russia about the status or location of missiles and launchers as required under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the State Department said in a Thursday release.

"Beginning June 1, 2023, the United States is withholding from Russia notifications required under the treaty, including updates on the status or location of treaty-accountable items such as missiles and launchers," the release reads, detailing that telemetric information on launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles would be included.The reasons given by the United States for its decision include Russia’s refusal to host 18 inspections per year, meet in the Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC), and provide necessary notifications and data under the treaty, according to the release. The State Department believes that while the United States has assessed that Russia did not engage in significant activity above the treaty limits in 2022, Russia’s failure to allow inspections and provide notifications undermines the US' ability to assess Russian nuclear deployments, the release said. Besides withholding notifications, the United States has also announced that it will stop facilitating New START treaty inspections on its territory by revoking visas issued to Russian inspectors while noting that the countermeasures are reversible and meet all legal requirements. According to the release, the US notified Russia of its countermeasures in advance, adding that Washington remains ready to work with Russia to resume implementation of the New START treaty and stands ready to work constructively with Russia to fully implement the treaty. The State Department also pointed out that Russia’s decision to suspend the treaty will not stop the United States from continuing to fully support Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

