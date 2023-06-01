https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/west-pushing-coup-in-belgrade-us-brush-with-chinese-jet-woke-imperialism-1110828088.html

West Pushing Coup in Belgrade; US Brush with Chinese Jet; Woke Imperialism

West Pushing Coup in Belgrade; US Brush with Chinese Jet; Woke Imperialism

There is a conspicuous tie between woke politics and the brutal thievery of neoconservative imperialism.

2023-06-01T04:04+0000

2023-06-01T04:04+0000

2023-06-01T10:54+0000

the critical hour

radio

taiwan

ukraine

turkiye

debt ceiling

twitter

germany

recession

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1f/1110827784_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9efc5d6813bb3ca1241202c87bb71ee8.png

West Pushing Coup in Belgrade; US Brush with Chinese Jet; Woke Imperialism There is a conspicuous tie between woke politics and the brutal thievery of neoconservative imperialism.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US Empire seems to be moving for a Maidan-style coup in Belgrade. Also, Ukraine is pushing for a quick entrance into NATO and Turkiye is an important geopolitical nation that may be able to facilitate peace in Eastern Europe.Brian Berletic, ex-US Marine Corps independent geopolitical researcher and writer based in Bangkok, joins us to discuss foreign policy. The rag-tag assignment of military equipment to the Ukrainian proxy army will make it difficult for the soldiers to act in a uniform and coordinated manner.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst, and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Ukraine and the Durham report. Ray argues that we must understand the root cause of the Ukraine conflict to find a diplomatic solution. Also, we review the Durham report to see if it was legitimate or just another deep-state false flag operation.Dr. Margaret Flowers, activist and editor of "PopularResistance.org," joins us to discuss the Global South. The US Empire is furious as Brazilian President Lula DeSilva renews ties with Venezuela. Also, President Biden doubles down on the neocon war on Cuba as more and more people call for the US to drop its sanctions.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss persecution of the Uhuru movement and the danger of nuclear war. Taiwan is pushing the US to include it in the US nuclear umbrella. Also, Germany has sanctioned itself into a recession.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The Biden McCarthy debt ceiling deal is a neoliberal austerity collaboration. Also, China's Union Pay card is taking the market from US companies.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss woke imperialism. There is a conspicuous tie between woke politics and the brutal thievery of neoconservative imperialism.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss social media. The EU has threatened to ban Twitter for refusing to enforce the NATO neoliberal narrative. Also, the Democrats have let the censorship dogs loose on Matt Taibbi.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

turkiye

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, neoconservative imperialism, what is happening in kosovo, us foreign policy, what is in the durham report, brazil's ties with venezuela, uhuru movement, debt ceiling deal