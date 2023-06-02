https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/china-builds-bridges-while-us-builds-bases-how-washington-beijing-approach-security-in-asia-1110862741.html

'China Builds Bridges While US Builds Bases': How Washington and Beijing Approach Security in Asia

'China Builds Bridges While US Builds Bases': How Washington and Beijing Approach Security in Asia

The sorry state of Sino-American relations today stems from the fact that the US does not regard the PRC as its peer, choosing instead to aim for dominance and trying to keep Beijing down.

2023-06-02T18:44+0000

2023-06-02T18:44+0000

2023-06-02T18:44+0000

asia

us

china

us-russia relations

security situation

singapore

summit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093840705_0:320:2949:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_c4614f19d1579cc68e486209bc547cdc.jpg

The annual Shangri-La Dialogue kicked off in Singapore on June 2.It is an event touted by its host, the International Institute for Strategic Studies, as "Asia's premier defense summit" where the region's "most pressing security challenges" are discussed by the attending government ministers.The summit takes place amid the deteriorating security situation in the region. The United States has recently moved to ramp up its military presence by opening new military bases in the Philippines and Papua New Guinea after establishing an anti-Chinese regional military bloc, the AUKUS, as well as antagonize Beijing over Taiwan.When asked about the recent US military initiatives in Asia, historian and China expert James Bradley told Sputnik that these moves are essentially the continuation of China's containment by the United States, which has been going on since 1945.He pointed at a distinct difference between Washington’s and Beijing’s respective approaches to regional security in Asia, noting how “China is leading with peaceful economic means” whereas the United States "is weakening economically, and in the last days of empire is relying on its military strength."The historian also postulated that, if the US were to treat Beijing as a peer, relations between the two countries could be normal. Alas, it seems that the United States’ goal is to dominate and to "keep China down," he added.Last month, US academic and philosopher Noam Chomsky suggested that China has already become a world leader, noting how Beijing’s recent economic gains in the Middle East point at the “erosion” of the system the United States has been running in that region for the past 80 years or so.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/sino-russian-cooperation-on-northern-sea-route-may-upset-nato-powers-1110846321.html

china

singapore

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

sino-american relations, security situation in asia