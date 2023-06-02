https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/keeping-taiwans-autonomous-status-quo-most-west-can-achieve--french-diplomat-1110855750.html

Keeping Taiwan's Autonomous 'Status Quo' Most West Can Achieve — French Diplomat

Keeping Taiwan's Autonomous 'Status Quo' Most West Can Achieve — French Diplomat

While the US has officially recognised Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan since 1979, calls are growing from both parties in Congress to back Taipei's claim to independence — even if that means a military confrontation.

2023-06-02T14:51+0000

2023-06-02T14:51+0000

2023-06-02T14:52+0000

taiwan

china

france

us

ambassador

one china policy

asia

aukus

washington

kevin mccarthy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/13/1110454708_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_87eb30c616f89d202b9076f49dbda9b7.jpg

Maintaining Taiwan's autonomy within the One China policy is the best the West can hope to achieve, France's new ambassador to the US has said. Laurent Bili, a former ambassador to China, told US media on Thursday that Washington should not risk disturbing the existing balance. The island of Taipei, off the southern coast of the Chinese mainland, is effectively self-governing despite almost all countries recognizing Beijing's sovereignty over what it considers a rogue province.But former Democrat House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi upset the applecart last August when she made an unannounced but high-profile visit to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on a US Air Force VIP jet, prompting official protests and a military mobilization by China. Pelosi's Republican successor Kevin McCarthy later hosted Tsai in his home state of California in April this year.The US claims China is preparing to take control of Taiwan by military force — thereby justifying calls to recognize Taiwan as an independent state and further raising tensions with Beijing, which now refuses to speak to US government officials.The ambassador insisted that Paris and Washington were nearly on the same page regarding Taiwan, despite conflicting views about the US and European Union's biggest trade partner.“We are both speaking about de-risking,” instead of cutting ties, Bili said. “We also assume that China is both a partner sometimes but also a competitor and, even more, a systemic rival. So I think in that way we are very close.”French President Emmanuel Macron visited Beijing in April — with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen in tow — for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Macron warned Washington's other European NATO allies not to get embroiled in "the American rhythm and Chinese overreaction" on Taiwan — comments welcomed by Beijing.By contrast, German Foreign Minister Annelena Baerbock told the country's Bundestag parliament that China was "increasing" its role as a "systemic rival" following her own trip to Beijing the same month.The Taiwanese state, which officially calls itself the Republic of China, was founded by Nationalist military leader Chiang Kai-shek, after the Communist Party of China's forces led by Mao Zedong win the civil war.The US recognized it as the authority over all China until reversing that policy in 1979 during a period of détente with Beijing. Washington opted for the "One-China principle", which means that the US only recognizes the PRC as a legitimate Chinese authority. However, the US has continued selling arms to the island ever since, despite the fact that Beijing considers any relations between foreign nations and Taipei to be meddling into China's domestic affairs. Taiwan is a major producer of microchips and electronics for the US market. Washington has recently escalated its trade war with Beijing by banning the export of top-of-the-line chips — many of which are made by US companies in China itself.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230525/house-unveils-steps-to-deter-invasion-of-taiwan-as-us-china-tensions-persist-1110579203.html

china

france

washington

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us recognition of taiwan as an independent state, nancy pelosi's 2022 state visit to taiwan, why is the us confronting china over taiwan? french president emmanuel macron's visit to beijing