https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/drones-hit-energy-facilities-in-russias-smolensk-region-1110853556.html
Drones Hit Energy Facilities in Russia’s Smolensk Region
Drones Hit Energy Facilities in Russia’s Smolensk Region
Earlier on Friday, several Ukrainian drones were downed by Russian air defense systems near the Russian city of Kursk.
2023-06-02T07:15+0000
2023-06-02T07:15+0000
2023-06-02T07:49+0000
russia
russia
drones
attack
ukraine
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/02/1110854692_0:161:3068:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_d2b0b97682ab99e3fed152df2c62327a.jpg
Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have targeted several energy facilities in Russia's Smolensk region, Acting Governor Vasily Anokhin wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.Anokhin noted that no one was injured and that the facilities have not been critically damaged as a result of the attack. According to him, emergency services are already onsite. In early May, the authorities of the Smolensk region, which is located about 360 kilometers (220 miles) west-southwest of Moscow, introduced a ban on drone flights in the area.This came after similar developments took place in Moscow on Tuesday, when eight drones were intercepted by Russian air defenses, in an incident that officials stated caused no significant damages or injuries.It was noted at the time that the attack was likely related to Russian strikes against a decision-making center in Kiev, amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/kremlin-on-uav-attack-on-moscow-this-is-kievs-response-to-russias-successful-strike--1110792560.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/02/1110854692_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_675caf367a2a44cc182b0c7df6cbd91c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russian special military operation in ukraine, drone attack, drone attack on russia's smolensk region, drone attack on energy facilities of russia's smolensk region
russian special military operation in ukraine, drone attack, drone attack on russia's smolensk region, drone attack on energy facilities of russia's smolensk region
Drones Hit Energy Facilities in Russia’s Smolensk Region
07:15 GMT 02.06.2023 (Updated: 07:49 GMT 02.06.2023)
Earlier on Friday, several Ukrainian drones were downed by Russia's air defense systems near the Russian city of Kursk.
Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have targeted several energy facilities in Russia's Smolensk region, Acting Governor Vasily Anokhin wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.
He added that in the early hours of Friday, “two long-range drones attacked fuel and energy complex facilities” located in the villages of Peresna and Divasy in the Pochinkovsky and Smolensky Districts, respectively.
Anokhin noted that no one was injured and that the facilities have not been critically damaged as a result of the attack. According to him, emergency services are already onsite. In early May, the authorities of the Smolensk region, which is located about 360 kilometers (220 miles) west-southwest of Moscow, introduced a ban on drone flights in the area.
In a separate development on Friday, Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram that "This night near [the Russian city of] Kursk, the air defense system shot down several Ukrainian drones." He urged residents to remain calm as the city was under the "reliable protection" of the Russian military.
This came after similar developments took place in Moscow on Tuesday, when eight drones
were intercepted by Russian air defenses, in an incident that officials stated caused no significant damages or injuries.
It was noted at the time that the attack was likely related to Russian strikes against a decision-making center in Kiev, amid the ongoing Russian special military operation
in Ukraine.