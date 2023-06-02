https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/drones-hit-energy-facilities-in-russias-smolensk-region-1110853556.html

Drones Hit Energy Facilities in Russia’s Smolensk Region

Earlier on Friday, several Ukrainian drones were downed by Russian air defense systems near the Russian city of Kursk.

Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have targeted several energy facilities in Russia's Smolensk region, Acting Governor Vasily Anokhin wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.Anokhin noted that no one was injured and that the facilities have not been critically damaged as a result of the attack. According to him, emergency services are already onsite. In early May, the authorities of the Smolensk region, which is located about 360 kilometers (220 miles) west-southwest of Moscow, introduced a ban on drone flights in the area.This came after similar developments took place in Moscow on Tuesday, when eight drones were intercepted by Russian air defenses, in an incident that officials stated caused no significant damages or injuries.It was noted at the time that the attack was likely related to Russian strikes against a decision-making center in Kiev, amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

