Kremlin on UAV Attack on Moscow: This is Kiev’s ‘Response’ to Russia’s Successful Strike
Kremlin on UAV Attack on Moscow: This is Kiev’s ‘Response’ to Russia’s Successful Strike
The Tuesday drone attack on Moscow was Kiev’s response to Russia’s successful strikes on one of the Ukrainian decision-making centers on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“It is clear that we are talking about the response of the Kiev regime to our very effective strikes in the center, one of the decision-making centers. This strike took place on Sunday,” Peskov told reporters.The spokesman added that it is “necessary to understand” that the drone attack was carried out by the Kiev regime.Russian President was briefed about the drone attack on Moscow by the Defense Ministry, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, local authorities in Moscow and the Moscow region, Peskov said.The spokesman added that the president does not have any “special plans” to address Russian citizens after the attack of Ukrainian drones on Moscow.Earlier in the day, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that several drones had been shot down while approaching Moscow. The Russian capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said several buildings had been slightly damaged by the drone attack. Nobody was seriously injured, he added.
09:59 GMT 30.05.2023 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 30.05.2023)
Russian Emergencies Ministry officers outside a residential building damaged in a drone attack on Profsoyuznaya Street in Moscow
© Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Tuesday drone attack on Moscow was Kiev’s response to Russia’s successful strikes on one of the Ukrainian decision-making centers on Sunday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
“It is clear that we are talking about the response of the Kiev regime to our very effective strikes in the center, one of the decision-making centers. This strike took place on Sunday,” Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman added that it is “necessary to understand” that the drone attack was carried out by the Kiev regime.
"This once again confirms the need to continue this special military operation and achieve the set goals," Peskov said.
Russian President was briefed about the drone attack on Moscow by the Defense Ministry, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, local authorities in Moscow and the Moscow region, Peskov said.
“Today, the president’s working day started very early. He received information directly from the Defense Ministry and from the relevant departments, information from the mayor of Moscow, the governor of the Moscow region, from the Ministry of Emergency Situations,” Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman added that the president does not have any “special plans” to address Russian citizens after the attack of Ukrainian drones on Moscow.
Earlier in the day, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that several drones had been shot down while approaching Moscow. The Russian capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, said several buildings had been slightly damaged by the drone attack. Nobody was seriously injured, he added.
