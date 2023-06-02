https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/eritrean-president-meets-with-putin-uk-detains-journalist-fbi-reopens-assange-investigation-1110858206.html

Eritrean President Meets With Putin; UK Detains Journalist; FBI Reopens Assange Investigation

The UK police detained independent journalist Kit Klarenburg for questioning regarding his investigative work for The Grayzone.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Several NATO members are planning a peace summit that does not include Russia. Also, a NATO member denounces the "Glory to Ukraine" Nazi slogan.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The US continues to send weapons to Taiwan. Also, North Korea rejects US criticism of its recent satellite launch.Thomas Mountain, journalist, and historian, joins us to discuss Africa. The president of Eritrea has met with the leaders of both Russia and China as Africa looks to break free of Western Colonial interference.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss intelligence wars. The UK police detained independent journalist Kit Klarenburg for questioning regarding his investigative work for The Grayzone. Also, we discuss Russia Gate and the FBI has confirmed the existence of a potentially damning document about Joe Biden.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Israeli nationalist Flag march has been panned by observers as a war on Jerusalem. Also, the Israeli government is proposing a Jewish State loyalty oath for diplomats.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss war reporting. A new article in The New Yorker has shockingly true stories from the Ukrainian front. Also, the US has become a warfare state and Brazilian President Lula is bringing South America together.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. There is a growing number of elderly homeless people in the US. Also, should we take another look at the financial transaction tax?Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss foreign policy. RFK Jr calls for a mature discussion on Ukraine. Also, the FBI reopens its investigation into Julian Assange.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

