Iranian Air Force Commander Says Tehran Needs New Russia-Made Su Fighter Jets

Tehran needs new Russia-made Su fighter jets, but the date of their supply to the Iranian squadron depends on the authorities' decision, Commander of the Iranian air force Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi said on Friday.

"As for Su jets … we need them, but we don't know when they will be delivered to our squadron, it depends on the decision of country's senior officials," Vahedi was quoted as saying by the regional news agency. At the same time, before the purchase of the new jets, Iranian pilots have to undergo special training in Russia so they can train their inexperienced counterparts on their own in the future, the Iranian air force commander reportedly added. Vahidi also noted that Iran's Kowsar fighter was undergoing final tests, with a squadron of these jets scheduled to be created in the near future. Moreover, the Yasin training aircraft developed by the Iranian Defense Ministry will be transferred to the country's air force in 2022, the commander added. Iran can overhaul all available aircraft, Vahedi said, adding that in 2022, a total of 30 aircraft had been repaired, with the number expected to increase in 2023. Tehran is seeking to seriously upgrade its air force and in this regard, is showing great interest in Russian aviation. In March, Iran's mission to the United Nations told Sputnik that Iran had finalized a deal to purchase Su-35 fighter jets from Russia, but information on the number of aircraft and the timing of their delivery has been classified.

