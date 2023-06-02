https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/thousands-of-hunter-bidens-laptop-from-hell-photos-laid-bare-online-1110858805.html

Thousands of Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' Photos Laid Bare Online

Thousands of Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' Photos Laid Bare Online

The contents of the infamous "Laptop From Hell" belonging to Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, are now going to become available to the public thanks to a dedicated website set up for this very purpose.

2023-06-02T15:35+0000

2023-06-02T15:35+0000

2023-06-02T15:35+0000

americas

us

hunter biden

laptop

website

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0c/1099496954_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1606cbc5cb5779b5539ea4bb1b6eecfd.jpg

BidenLaptopMedia.com is going to publish thousands of photos from 2008 to 2019 that were pulled from Hunter’s laptop, US media reported citing Garret Ziegler, a former White House aide during the Trump administration and founder of a non-profit called Marco Polo.As Ziegler explained to one US media outlet, there are about 10,000 photos in total and it took him and his colleagues "a couple of months" to go through the pictures, not to mention removing the "genitalia" seen in some of the images.According to Ziegler, the contents of the website will essentially amount to a “completely authentic recounting of the photos” on Hunter’s laptop. His team purportedly produced "the most thorough exposé of any American first family while they're in office in the history of America."He did note, however, that some of the photos from the laptop, like images of Hallie Biden (Hunter’s ex-lover and widow of his late brother Beau) and pictures that contained personal information such as credit card and social security numbers, were redacted.Ziegler also insisted that neither he nor his colleagues are Republican activists and that their effort was not some sort of political "hit job."The story of Hunter Biden’s now-legendary laptop first hit the papers shortly prior to the US presidential election in 2020.The laptop, filled to the brim with information and images that offer insights into Hunter’s shenanigans and into the allegedly shady affairs of the Biden family, was ostensibly left by the president’s son at a repair shop in Delaware in 2019.Even though this story might have been a potential game changer for the aforementioned presidential election, as it threatened to undermine Joe Biden’s campaign, many US mainstream media outlets pulled all the stops to suppress this story while members of the US intelligence community attempted to discredit it as some sort of Russian disinformation operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/cia-vets-fbi-withholds-damning-evidence-on-bidens-prior-to-presidential-election-again-1110844270.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

laptop from hell, hunter biden laptop