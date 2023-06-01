https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/cia-vets-fbi-withholds-damning-evidence-on-bidens-prior-to-presidential-election-again-1110844270.html

CIA Vets: FBI Withholds Damning Evidence on Bidens Prior to Presidential Election, Again

House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer moved to hold FBI director Christopher Wray in criminal contempt of Congress on Tuesday after the agency refused to provide a subpoenaed document potentially implicating US President Joe Biden.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has refused to provide a form that "describes an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions," as per James Comer, R-Ky.According to Larry Johnson, a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism, the information in the FD-1023 form would require criminal charges to be filed against the incumbent president.What's a FD-1023 Form?Comer and his fellow lawmakers subpoenaed the FBI for the document in question last month. However, the bureau refused to provide it, claiming that a specific Justice Department policy "strictly limits when and how confidential human source information can be provided outside of the FBI."On May 30, acting assistant director of the FBI, Christopher Dunham, sent a letter to Comer, downplaying the significance of the document: "Investigative reports, such as an FD-1023, include leads and suspicions, not the conclusions of investigators based on fuller context, including information that may not be available to the confidential source."The very next day, on May 31, Wray held a phone conversation with Comer and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and confirmed the existence of the aforementioned FD-1023 form. He further offered to provide the congressmen "an opportunity to review information responsive to the subpoena in a secure manner to accommodate the committee, while protecting the confidentiality and safety of sources," as per the bureau's statement.Is the FBI Deliberately Delaying the Process?Just hours after holding talks with Comer and Grassley, Wray "hopped" on the bureau's jet and headed to the FBI’s Las Vegas field office to hold a meeting and attend a counterterrorism conference there, according to Just the News, an independent US media outlet founded by American investigative journalist John Solomon. The media outlet remarked that the trip allowed the FBI chief to escape "an increasingly hostile atmosphere" for himself in DC.The FBI is interested in further delaying the congressional probe prior to the 2024 elections, believes former CIA station chief Philip Giraldi.FBI and DoJ Have Record of Shielding BidensSputnik's interlocutors noted that the unfolding spat between GOP lawmakers and the FBI should be seen in a larger context of the Justice Department and bureau operatives hindering attempts to turn the spotlight on the Bidens' potential wrongdoing.In April, an IRS whistleblower came forward informing the US Congress about apparent violations during the Hunter Biden tax crimes investigation by the DOJ, citing "preferential treatment" and attempts to shield the first son. He also alleged misleading statements to Congress by Attorney General Merrick Garland related to the probe. After that, the whistleblower's team was abruptly suspended from the Hunter Biden investigation at the DoJ's orders, as per IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel. According to the whistleblower, who turned out to be Gary Shapley, a 14-year IRS veteran, the expulsion could be nothing short of "retaliation."FBI agents facilitated the suppression of the New York Post's Hunter "laptop from hell" story in October 2020 as his father, Joe Biden, ran for the presidency, according to Elon Musk's Twitter Files expose.In addition, 51 ex-top intelligence officials branded Hunter's laptop from hell as "Russian disinformation" at the time. As it turned out in April, it was done at the request of then-Biden campaign top operative Antony Blinken, now serving as a secretary of state.How Could FBI's Doc Affect Biden's 2024 Bid?The unfolding row over the FD-1023 form replicates the circumstances of 2020, when Joe was amidst his presidential campaign."If the story will ever develop fully and appear in the mainstream media, which is unlikely, it could easily change the outcome of the 2024 election if Biden runs," Giraldi suggested. "I suspect the story will be played down by the media, however, and I would imagine Biden would not run again if he decides that he has been badly damaged."For his part, Johnson does not believe that Biden will be able to run.Team Biden and their allies in the FBI and DoJ appear to have been doing "everything they can to try to obstruct justice," Johnson noted. "That would be another charge that should be filed against them, they’re making sure that they're not held accountable."

