Two armies, an army corps, the Azov naval districts, five divisions, 26 brigades and the Moscow and Leningrad military districts will be formed in Russia's armed forces this year, Col. Gen. Yevgeny Burdinsky has said.
In December 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said it was necessary to bring the number of the Russian armed forces to 1.5 million military personnel, including 695,000 contract soldiers. "In 2023, it is necessary to timely carry out the organizational and staffing support of the formation of the combined-arms and air armies, an army corps, the Azov naval district, five divisions and 26 brigades, the creation of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts," Burdinsky said in an article published in the June issue of the Russian Defense Ministry's magazine. He added that large-scale tasks to build up the composition of the armed forces, increase their strength in 2023, and implement organizational measures in the short term oblige the ministry to organize the staffing, its deployment, comprehensive support, synchronization of activities with the timing of the delivery of major weapons, military and special equipment. Burdinsky said a partial mobilization, held in Russia in the fall of 2022, allowed the Russian armed forces to form over 280 units and subunits and conscript over 300,000 people.
Two Armies, 2 Military Districts, 31 Units to Be Formed in Russia in 2023 - General Staff
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Two armies, an army corps, the Azov naval districts, five divisions, 26 brigades and the Moscow and Leningrad military districts will be formed in Russia's armed forces this year, Col. Gen. Yevgeny Burdinsky, the deputy chief of the General Staff of Russia's armed forces, has said.
In December 2022, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said it was necessary to bring the number of the Russian armed forces to 1.5 million military personnel, including 695,000 contract soldiers.
"In 2023, it is necessary to timely carry out the organizational and staffing support of the formation of the combined-arms and air armies, an army corps, the Azov naval district, five divisions and 26 brigades, the creation of the Moscow and Leningrad military districts," Burdinsky said in an article published in the June issue of the Russian Defense Ministry's magazine.
He added that large-scale tasks to build up the composition of the armed forces, increase their strength in 2023, and implement organizational measures in the short term oblige the ministry to organize the staffing, its deployment, comprehensive support, synchronization of activities with the timing of the delivery of major weapons, military and special equipment.
Burdinsky said a partial mobilization, held in Russia in the fall of 2022, allowed the Russian armed forces to form over 280 units and subunits and conscript over 300,000 people.
The general said there had not been a mobilization of such a scale since the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. Some mobilization activities were carried out during the preparation of a limited contingent of Soviet troops for deployment to Afghanistan in December 1979, when over 55,000 reservists were conscripted and more than 100 units.
He also said that more than 310,000 people were drafted on a rotational basis for 4.5 years, and 88 units were formed to eliminate the consequences of the disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986.