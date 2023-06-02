https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/us-measures-in-context-of-new-start-treaty-will-not-change-russias-position---embassy-1110850577.html
Washington's countermeasures in the context of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will not change Russia's position, the Russian Embassy in the United States said Thursday.
"We have taken note of the countermeasures announced by the US in the context of the START treaty. However, these will have no effect on the position of Russia," the embassy said. The embassy added that the US Department of State's claims that Russia violated the treaty "have nothing to do with the real causes of the crisis around the New START treaty." Earlier on Thursday, the Department of State said it will immediately stop notifying Russia about the status or location of missiles and launchers as required under the New START arms control treaty and stop facilitating New START treaty inspections on its territory by revoking visas issued to Russian inspectors. However, it noted the countermeasures are reversible and meet all legal requirements. In February, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.
US Measures in Context of New START Treaty Will Not Change Russia's Position - Embassy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington's countermeasures in the context of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) will not change Russia's position, the Russian Embassy in the United States said Thursday.
"We have taken note of the countermeasures announced by the US in the context of the START treaty. However, these will have no effect on the position of Russia," the embassy said.
"There is only one path to the resumption of the treaty, and it is well known to our colleagues. Washington should abandon its hostile course and its intention to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on Russia."
The embassy added that the US Department of State's claims that Russia violated the treaty "have nothing to do with the real causes of the crisis around the New START treaty."
Earlier on Thursday, the Department of State said it will immediately stop notifying Russia about the status or location of missiles and launchers as required under the New START arms control treaty and stop facilitating New START treaty inspections on its territory by revoking visas issued to Russian inspectors.
However, it noted the countermeasures are reversible and meet all legal requirements.
In February, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual address to the Russian parliament then that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while itself being arbitrary about its own obligations.