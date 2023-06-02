https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/us-to-offer-to-keep-nuclear-arms-limits-until-2026-if-russia-reciprocates--reports-1110859794.html
US May Offer to Keep Nuclear Arms Limits Until 2026 If Russia Reciprocates
US May Offer to Keep Nuclear Arms Limits Until 2026 If Russia Reciprocates
The United States on Friday is set to offer to continue complying with the nuclear arms limits under the New START Treaty until 2026 if Russia reciprocates, British news agency reported, citing two senior administration officials.
2023-06-02T13:56+0000
2023-06-02T13:56+0000
2023-06-02T14:04+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
new start treaty
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107701/64/1077016433_0:56:1363:823_1920x0_80_0_0_7c894cc021ba545940aae08597b6acdf.jpg
The offer will be made by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a speech to the Arms Control Association advocacy group, the report said. Sullivan will express the US’s openness to resuming unconditional talks with Russia on nuclear risks, including regarding a new pact to succeed New START, according to the news agency. He will also reaffirm that the US is ready to engage in a risk reduction dialogue with China, the report added. A new treaty to replace New START will have to account for China's nuclear arms buildup, meaning it is unlikely to have the same limits, a US official told media. On Thursday, the US State Department said it would immediately stop notifying Russia about the status or location of missiles and launchers as required under New START in response to Russia’s suspension of the treaty in February. The US has also stopped facilitating New START treaty inspections on its territory by revoking visas issued to Russian inspectors. The countermeasures are "reversible" and intended to induce Russia to return to compliance with the treaty, the State Department said.Moscow and Washington signed the Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty (also known as New START) in 2010, replacing previous security agreements. The document was proposed in 2006 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.The idea of agreement is to establish the "ceilings" for the number of nuclear warheads, strategic bombers and rocket launchers each country possesses. In 2021 Kremlin and White House negotiated the extension of the agreement until February 2026. However, after the start of special op to protect people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, Western countries started pumping Kiev regime with weapons and imposed sanctions on Russian economy.In February 2023 amidst hostile environment, Russia suspended its participation in the New START Treaty
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230223/long-arm-of-deterrence-how-far-can-russias-nuclear-tipped-rockets-reach-1107739638.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230221/whats-new-start-treaty-and-why-did-russia-suspend-it-1107667839.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107701/64/1077016433_0:0:1363:1023_1920x0_80_0_0_e2fd626c9c6d549810c56257745a6e22.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new start, arm reduction, arms reduction treaty, russia-nato showdown
new start, arm reduction, arms reduction treaty, russia-nato showdown
US May Offer to Keep Nuclear Arms Limits Until 2026 If Russia Reciprocates
13:56 GMT 02.06.2023 (Updated: 14:04 GMT 02.06.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States on Friday is set to offer to continue complying with the nuclear arms limits under the New START Treaty until 2026 if Russia reciprocates, British news agency reported, citing two senior administration officials.
The offer will be made by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in a speech to the Arms Control Association advocacy group, the report said.
Sullivan will express the US’s openness to resuming unconditional talks with Russia on nuclear risks, including regarding a new pact to succeed New START, according to the news agency.
He will also reaffirm that the US is ready to engage in a risk reduction dialogue with China, the report added.
A new treaty to replace New START will have to account for China's nuclear arms buildup, meaning it is unlikely to have the same limits, a US official told media.
On Thursday, the US State Department said it would immediately stop notifying Russia about the status or location of missiles and launchers as required under New START in response to Russia’s suspension of the treaty in February.
The US has also stopped facilitating New START treaty inspections on its territory by revoking visas issued to Russian inspectors. The countermeasures are "reversible" and intended to induce Russia to return to compliance with the treaty
, the State Department said.
Moscow and Washington signed the Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty (also known as New START) in 2010, replacing previous security agreements. The document was proposed in 2006 by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The idea of agreement is to establish the "ceilings" for the number of nuclear warheads, strategic bombers and rocket launchers each country possesses. In 2021 Kremlin and White House negotiated the extension of the agreement until February 2026. However, after the start of special op to protect people of Donbass from Ukrainian aggression, Western countries started pumping Kiev regime with weapons and imposed sanctions on Russian economy.
In February 2023 amidst hostile environment, Russia suspended its participation in the New START Treaty