https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/chief-of-general-staff-yasar-guler-appointed-turkish-defense-minister-1110883637.html

Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler Appointed Turkish Defense Minister

Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler Appointed Turkish Defense Minister

On Saturday, President Erdogan took the oath of office and announced his cabinet which included Yasar Guler, who served as Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish armed forces, as the country's new defense minister.

2023-06-03T22:28+0000

2023-06-03T22:28+0000

2023-06-03T22:28+0000

world

turkiye

recep tayyip erdogan

cevdet yilmaz

mehmet simsek

hakan fidan

yasar guler

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110883480_0:279:2649:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_8fa4a948ce1489c2f7dd5eb83edb069c.jpg

General Guler has been Chief of the General Staff since July 2018. His appointment was announced on Saturday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who took the oath of office earlier in the day. The new cabinet also includes Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who previously also held this post, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who previously held the post of head of the National Intelligence Organization and took an active part in the negotiations on the settlement of relations between Ankara and Damascus, as well as Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who succeeded Fatih Donmez. Cevdet Yilmaz has been appointed Turkish Vice President.

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye, yasar guler, recep tayyip erdogan