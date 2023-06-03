https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/chief-of-general-staff-yasar-guler-appointed-turkish-defense-minister-1110883637.html
Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler Appointed Turkish Defense Minister
Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler Appointed Turkish Defense Minister
On Saturday, President Erdogan took the oath of office and announced his cabinet which included Yasar Guler, who served as Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish armed forces, as the country's new defense minister.
2023-06-03T22:28+0000
2023-06-03T22:28+0000
2023-06-03T22:28+0000
world
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
cevdet yilmaz
mehmet simsek
hakan fidan
yasar guler
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110883480_0:279:2649:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_8fa4a948ce1489c2f7dd5eb83edb069c.jpg
General Guler has been Chief of the General Staff since July 2018. His appointment was announced on Saturday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who took the oath of office earlier in the day. The new cabinet also includes Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who previously also held this post, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who previously held the post of head of the National Intelligence Organization and took an active part in the negotiations on the settlement of relations between Ankara and Damascus, as well as Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who succeeded Fatih Donmez. Cevdet Yilmaz has been appointed Turkish Vice President.
turkiye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110883480_0:31:2649:2018_1920x0_80_0_0_27182c2e20013678ea29e6bf82bd8a47.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
turkiye, yasar guler, recep tayyip erdogan
turkiye, yasar guler, recep tayyip erdogan
Chief of General Staff Yasar Guler Appointed Turkish Defense Minister
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Yasar Guler, who served as Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish armed forces, has been appointed as the country's defense minister.
General Guler has been Chief of the General Staff since July 2018. His appointment was announced on Saturday by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who took the oath of office earlier in the day.
The new cabinet also includes Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, who previously also held this post, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who previously held the post of head of the National Intelligence Organization and took an active part in the negotiations on the settlement of relations between Ankara and Damascus, as well as Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, who succeeded Fatih Donmez.
Cevdet Yilmaz has been appointed Turkish Vice President.