https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/erdogan-sworn-in-as-turkiyes-new-president-1110874507.html

Erdogan Sworn In as Turkiye's New President

Erdogan Sworn In as Turkiye's New President

On June 3, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially been inaugurated as President of the Republic of Turkiye.

2023-06-03T12:19+0000

2023-06-03T12:19+0000

2023-06-03T12:31+0000

world

turkiye

president

inauguration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110876590_0:0:3122:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_6ce78f88f1a814b86ef8399075890426.jpg

Erdogan took his oath of office as head of state in Turkiye's parliament, less than a week after his historic victory in the presidential election runoff.The swearing-in ceremony is slated to be followed by a dinner that Erdogan will host for foreign heads of state in attendance, at the Cankaya Mansion, the official residence of the Turkish vice president.Later today, the Turkish president is also expected to announce his new cabinet.Last month, Erdogan narrowly prevailed in the second round of the Turkish presidential election, securing 52.14 percent of votes while his rival, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, got 47.86 votes.

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

recep tayyip erdogan, president of turkiye, turkish president inauguration