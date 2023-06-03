https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/erdogan-sworn-in-as-turkiyes-new-president-1110874507.html
Erdogan Sworn In as Turkiye's New President
On June 3, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially been inaugurated as President of the Republic of Turkiye.
Erdogan took his oath of office as head of state in Turkiye's parliament, less than a week after his historic victory in the presidential election runoff.The swearing-in ceremony is slated to be followed by a dinner that Erdogan will host for foreign heads of state in attendance, at the Cankaya Mansion, the official residence of the Turkish vice president.Later today, the Turkish president is also expected to announce his new cabinet.Last month, Erdogan narrowly prevailed in the second round of the Turkish presidential election, securing 52.14 percent of votes while his rival, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, got 47.86 votes.
On June 3, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was officially inaugurated as President of the Republic of Turkiye.
Erdogan took his oath of office as head of state in Turkiye's parliament, less than a week after his historic victory in the presidential election runoff.
The swearing-in ceremony is slated to be followed by a dinner that Erdogan will host for foreign heads of state in attendance, at the Cankaya Mansion, the official residence of the Turkish vice president.
Later today, the Turkish president is also expected to announce his new cabinet.
Last month, Erdogan narrowly prevailed in the second round of the Turkish presidential election, securing 52.14 percent of votes while his rival, opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, got 47.86 votes.