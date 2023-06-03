https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/erdogan-to-be-sworn-in-as-reelected-turkish-president-on-saturday-1110873225.html
Erdogan to Be Sworn In as Reelected Turkish President on Saturday
Erdogan to Be Sworn In as Reelected Turkish President on Saturday
Reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be sworn in as head of state in the Turkish parliament on Saturday.
Later in the day, Erdogan will host a dinner for the heads of state attending his inauguration ceremony at the Cankaya Mansion, the official residence of the Turkish vice president. The Turkish leader is also scheduled to announce his new cabinet of ministers in the evening. Erdogan secured victory in the second round of the presidential election on May 28 with 52.14% of the votes, beating his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who received 47.86%.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be sworn in as head of state in the Turkish parliament on Saturday.
Later in the day, Erdogan will host a dinner for the heads of state attending his inauguration ceremony at the Cankaya Mansion, the official residence of the Turkish vice president.
The Turkish leader is also scheduled to announce his new cabinet of ministers in the evening.
Erdogan secured victory in the second round
of the presidential election on May 28 with 52.14% of the votes, beating his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who received 47.86%.