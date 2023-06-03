https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/kremlin-says-france-cannot-mediate-in-ukraine-conflict-1110879250.html

Kremlin Says France Cannot Mediate in Ukraine Conflict

Russia does not see France as a neutral party in the Ukrainian conflict and will not accept its mediation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

The US business newspaper reported earlier this week that French President Emmanuel Macron had offered his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to host a Ukraine peace summit in Paris. France and its NATO partners have been providing Kiev with military assistance for over a year. Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin remained open to contacts on the Ukrainian conflict that would allow Russia to achieve its goals by non-military means.

