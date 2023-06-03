International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/kremlin-says-france-cannot-mediate-in-ukraine-conflict-1110879250.html
Kremlin Says France Cannot Mediate in Ukraine Conflict
Kremlin Says France Cannot Mediate in Ukraine Conflict
Russia does not see France as a neutral party in the Ukrainian conflict and will not accept its mediation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
2023-06-03T14:57+0000
2023-06-03T14:57+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
france
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104873/28/1048732822_0:140:3072:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_b3fbaabb7da6f2acf96073b71aaa8674.jpg
The US business newspaper reported earlier this week that French President Emmanuel Macron had offered his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to host a Ukraine peace summit in Paris. France and its NATO partners have been providing Kiev with military assistance for over a year. Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin remained open to contacts on the Ukrainian conflict that would allow Russia to achieve its goals by non-military means.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/forget-pension-reform-france-faces-bigger-problems-over-ukraine-adventurism-1110013084.html
ukraine
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104873/28/1048732822_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cba7d53b7b9229bf35b6c399a6023736.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operaion. ukrainian crisis, france, mediation
russia special military operaion. ukrainian crisis, france, mediation

Kremlin Says France Cannot Mediate in Ukraine Conflict

14:57 GMT 03.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office / Go to the mediabankMoscow Kremlin
Moscow Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia does not see France as a neutral party in the Ukrainian conflict and will not accept its mediation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.
The US business newspaper reported earlier this week that French President Emmanuel Macron had offered his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, to host a Ukraine peace summit in Paris. France and its NATO partners have been providing Kiev with military assistance for over a year.

"In this respect, France can hardly be considered a neutral state that can claim the role of a moderator, like Brazil, China, African countries or the Vatican did. France cannot do it anymore because France is a de facto active participant in the conflict and has sided with Ukraine," Peskov told a Russian broadcaster.

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following their talks in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
Analysis
Forget Pension Reform, France Faces Bigger Problems Over Ukraine Adventurism
1 May, 16:57 GMT
Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin remained open to contacts on the Ukrainian conflict that would allow Russia to achieve its goals by non-military means.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала