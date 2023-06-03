International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/russia-not-certain-us-ready-to-engage-in-talks-with-north-korea---envoy-to-un-1110869401.html
Russia Not Certain US Ready to Engage in Talks With North Korea - Envoy to UN
Russia Not Certain US Ready to Engage in Talks With North Korea - Envoy to UN
Russia is not certain the US is ready to maintain constructive talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said.
2023-06-03T04:01+0000
2023-06-03T04:01+0000
world
north korea
russia
washington
korean peninsula
un security council (unsc)
constructive dialogue
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082387924_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7ffafb36210c6702ca53561d94b89053.jpg
"We note the readiness for dialogue pointed out by the US representative, while we are not certain that Washington is genuinely ready for a constructive discussion with Pyongyang," Evstigneeva said during the meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday. The military exercises organized by the United States and South Korea are destabilizing the situation, Evstigneeva said. On Wednesday, North Korea unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on a Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/north-korea-releases-photos-of-new-satellite-launchpad-1110830085.html
russia
washington
korean peninsula
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/13/1082387924_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c300bdf08374f44c61c9c2653cead9ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, north korea, russian deputy permanent representative to the united nations anna evstigneeva, denuclearization, korean peninsula
russia, north korea, russian deputy permanent representative to the united nations anna evstigneeva, denuclearization, korean peninsula

Russia Not Certain US Ready to Engage in Talks With North Korea - Envoy to UN

04:01 GMT 03.06.2023
© AP Photo / Vincent ThianNorth Korean flag flutters behind razor wire on top of a wall at North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, March 13, 2017.
North Korean flag flutters behind razor wire on top of a wall at North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Monday, March 13, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2023
© AP Photo / Vincent Thian
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia is not certain that the United States is ready to maintain constructive talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said.
"We note the readiness for dialogue pointed out by the US representative, while we are not certain that Washington is genuinely ready for a constructive discussion with Pyongyang," Evstigneeva said during the meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.
The military exercises organized by the United States and South Korea are destabilizing the situation, Evstigneeva said.
"We call on Washington to lower tensions and to resume dialogue," Evstigneeva said, adding that there is no acceptable alternative to diplomacy.
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with file footage during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 13, 2023. North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan on Thursday, prompting Japan to order residents on an island to take shelter as a precaution. The order has been lifted. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
Asia
North Korea Releases Photos of New Satellite Launchpad
1 June, 04:04 GMT
On Wednesday, North Korea unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on a Chollima-1 carrier rocket.
After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала