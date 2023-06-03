https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/russia-not-certain-us-ready-to-engage-in-talks-with-north-korea---envoy-to-un-1110869401.html

Russia Not Certain US Ready to Engage in Talks With North Korea - Envoy to UN

Russia is not certain the US is ready to maintain constructive talks with North Korea on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said.

"We note the readiness for dialogue pointed out by the US representative, while we are not certain that Washington is genuinely ready for a constructive discussion with Pyongyang," Evstigneeva said during the meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday. The military exercises organized by the United States and South Korea are destabilizing the situation, Evstigneeva said. On Wednesday, North Korea unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on a Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said.

