‘Donbass Is Russian’: Kremlin Aide Shoots Down Zelensky's 'Referendum' Scheme

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday, commenting on Volodymyr Zelensky's idea of holding a referendum on the territorial issue, that the entire Donbass is Russian territory in accordance with the Russian Constitution.

On Thursday, Suspilne, a Ukrainian broadcaster reported that Zelensky was weighing the possibility of holding an all-Ukrainian referendum on territorial issues. "Donbass is Russian. All of it. There is a Constitution," Ushakov said.Donbass will sooner or later come under the full control of Russia, Yury Ushakov said.A ceasefire in Donbass can only come after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, Kremlin aide added."And what will happen after that, in my opinion, it is possible to have a conversation about it. Because it is quite possible that there will be no troops there directly, neither Russian nor Ukrainian. Yes, but there will be the Russian National Guard, there will be our police, there will be everything that is needed to maintain order and organize life," Ushakov said.Volodymyr Zelensky's goal at the talks in Europe is to introduce proposals unacceptable to Russia into US documents on a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine, Ushakov said.Currently, the United States is working on documents with Ukrainians and leading representatives of a number of European countries, the Kremlin aide added.Ushakov said that he does not rule out the possibility that Volodymyr Zelensky views the elections in Ukraine as an opportunity to seek a temporary ceasefire."It is possible he will view this as an opportunity to simply achieve a temporary ceasefire. That is all," Ushakov said.What the United States is discussing with Ukraine and European states will be sooner or later discussed with Russia, Ushakov added.

