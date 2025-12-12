International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/kremlin-aide-on-zelenskys-idea-to-hold-referendum-on-territories-all-of-donbas-russian-1123283550.html
‘Donbass Is Russian’: Kremlin Aide Shoots Down Zelensky's 'Referendum' Scheme
‘Donbass Is Russian’: Kremlin Aide Shoots Down Zelensky's 'Referendum' Scheme
Sputnik International
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday, commenting on Volodymyr Zelensky's idea of holding a referendum on the territorial issue, that the entire Donbass is Russian territory in accordance with the Russian Constitution.
2025-12-12T10:08+0000
2025-12-12T11:09+0000
russia
volodymyr zelensky
yury ushakov
donbass
russia
ukraine
kremlin
reunification
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116914938_0:168:3133:1930_1920x0_80_0_0_0807e07bba2ae48681c468910341e491.jpg
On Thursday, Suspilne, a Ukrainian broadcaster reported that Zelensky was weighing the possibility of holding an all-Ukrainian referendum on territorial issues. "Donbass is Russian. All of it. There is a Constitution," Ushakov said.Donbass will sooner or later come under the full control of Russia, Yury Ushakov said.A ceasefire in Donbass can only come after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, Kremlin aide added."And what will happen after that, in my opinion, it is possible to have a conversation about it. Because it is quite possible that there will be no troops there directly, neither Russian nor Ukrainian. Yes, but there will be the Russian National Guard, there will be our police, there will be everything that is needed to maintain order and organize life," Ushakov said.Volodymyr Zelensky's goal at the talks in Europe is to introduce proposals unacceptable to Russia into US documents on a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine, Ushakov said.Currently, the United States is working on documents with Ukrainians and leading representatives of a number of European countries, the Kremlin aide added.Ushakov said that he does not rule out the possibility that Volodymyr Zelensky views the elections in Ukraine as an opportunity to seek a temporary ceasefire."It is possible he will view this as an opportunity to simply achieve a temporary ceasefire. That is all," Ushakov said.What the United States is discussing with Ukraine and European states will be sooner or later discussed with Russia, Ushakov added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/zelensky-says-possible-to-hold-all-ukrainian-referendum-on-territorial-issue---reports-1123279586.html
donbass
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116914938_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_beda49b39425e6963d96cef51fd9ba12.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
kremlin aide, donbass russian, referendum on territories, donbass is russian territory
kremlin aide, donbass russian, referendum on territories, donbass is russian territory

‘Donbass Is Russian’: Kremlin Aide Shoots Down Zelensky's 'Referendum' Scheme

10:08 GMT 12.12.2025 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 12.12.2025)
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratuk / Go to the mediabankPeople wave flags during a concert on the day of new regions' reunification with Russia
People wave flags during a concert on the day of new regions' reunification with Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2025
© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratuk
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Responding to Volodymyr Zelensky's scheme of holding a “referendum” on “territorial questions”, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov emphasized on Friday that all of Donbass is Russian territory in line with the Russian Constitution.
On Thursday, Suspilne, a Ukrainian broadcaster reported that Zelensky was weighing the possibility of holding an all-Ukrainian referendum on territorial issues.
"Donbass is Russian. All of it. There is a Constitution," Ushakov said.
Donbass will sooner or later come under the full control of Russia, Yury Ushakov said.
"Sooner or later. If not through negotiations, then by military means this territory [of Donbass] will come under the full control of Russia. Everything else will depend on this alone," Ushakov said.
A ceasefire in Donbass can only come after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops, Kremlin aide added.
"And what will happen after that, in my opinion, it is possible to have a conversation about it. Because it is quite possible that there will be no troops there directly, neither Russian nor Ukrainian. Yes, but there will be the Russian National Guard, there will be our police, there will be everything that is needed to maintain order and organize life," Ushakov said.
Volodymyr Zelensky's goal at the talks in Europe is to introduce proposals unacceptable to Russia into US documents on a peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine, Ushakov said.
"Of course, of course, at least to include some passages and proposals unacceptable to us in the documents the Americans are preparing," Ushakov told reporters when asked if there was a sense that Zelensky was trying to derail the peace process in Europe.
Currently, the United States is working on documents with Ukrainians and leading representatives of a number of European countries, the Kremlin aide added.
"We have not yet seen these documents, which are currently being compiled, taking into account the comments of Europeans and Ukrainians, but it is unlikely that these comments will be positive," Ushakov said.
Ushakov said that he does not rule out the possibility that Volodymyr Zelensky views the elections in Ukraine as an opportunity to seek a temporary ceasefire.
"It is possible he will view this as an opportunity to simply achieve a temporary ceasefire. That is all," Ushakov said.
What the United States is discussing with Ukraine and European states will be sooner or later discussed with Russia, Ushakov added.
"Sooner or later, active contacts with the Americans will resume, because what the Americans are currently coordinating with the Europeans, with the Ukrainians, must eventually be shown to us," Ushakov said.
Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
World
Zelensky Says Possible to Hold 'All-Ukrainian Referendum' on Territorial Issue - Reports
Yesterday, 16:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала