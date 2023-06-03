International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/south-korean-defense-minister-calls-for-unified-response-to-dprk-provocations-1110877788.html
South Korean Defense Minister Calls for Unified Response to DPRK 'Provocations'
South Korean Defense Minister Calls for Unified Response to DPRK 'Provocations'
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup on Saturday called for new resolutions in the United Nations Security Council if North Korea continues its 'provocations' following Pyongyang's failed satellite launch.
2023-06-03T13:28+0000
2023-06-03T13:28+0000
asia
asian version of nato
north korea
south korea
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108269656_0:0:900:506_1920x0_80_0_0_ac9ff2c976547dbf527df5cc63f27bb1.jpg
"If North Korea conducts additional provocations such as nuclear test or ICBM launch, we must demonstrate the international community's resolute and united strength by passing UNSC resolutions," Lee said at the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore, organized and broadcast by London's private Institute for International Strategic Studies (IISS). The minister also called on the international community to pass new resolutions in the UN Security Council if the DPRK conducts a nuclear test to show Pyongyang that the cost of nuclear threats outweighed the benefits and led to more international isolation. Lee further claimed that the rights of North Koreans were no longer Pyongyang's internal problem, but a collective challenge for all countries in the Indo-Pacific region. He accused the North of spending money on arms instead of buying food, which, according to the minister, led to a deteriorating situation with human rights in the country and posed a critical threat to universal values and norms of humanity. Seoul will continue to contain the North Korean threat and push the DPRK toward denuclearization through dialogue and diplomacy, the minister said, while also calling on the international community to consolidate efforts to this end. On Friday, Anna Yevstigneeva, the Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, said that the root cause of tensions on the Korean Peninsula was the desire of the US and its allies to increase pressure on the DPRK.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/north-korea-tests-first-ever-solid-fuel-hwasong-18-icbm-1109503831.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230220/skorean-ruling-party-head-calls-for-development-of-national-nuclear-arms-media-reports-1107615010.html
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0a/1108269656_43:0:840:598_1920x0_80_0_0_2e9ce66f9ba4022c9cdcf88c0dbc7c30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asian version of nato, north korea, south korea, drpk, nukes, nuclear weapons
asian version of nato, north korea, south korea, drpk, nukes, nuclear weapons

South Korean Defense Minister Calls for Unified Response to DPRK 'Provocations'

13:28 GMT 03.06.2023
© KCNANorth Korean rocket artillery fire a volley of short-range ballistic missiles in a drill
North Korean rocket artillery fire a volley of short-range ballistic missiles in a drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2023
© KCNA
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup on Saturday called for new resolutions in the United Nations Security Council if North Korea continues its 'provocations' following Pyongyang's failed satellite launch.
"If North Korea conducts additional provocations such as nuclear test or ICBM launch, we must demonstrate the international community's resolute and united strength by passing UNSC resolutions," Lee said at the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore, organized and broadcast by London's private Institute for International Strategic Studies (IISS).
The minister also called on the international community to pass new resolutions in the UN Security Council if the DPRK conducts a nuclear test to show Pyongyang that the cost of nuclear threats outweighed the benefits and led to more international isolation.
Test-fire of Hwasong-18 ICBM - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2023
Multimedia
North Korea Tests First Ever Solid-Fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM
14 April, 16:33 GMT
Lee further claimed that the rights of North Koreans were no longer Pyongyang's internal problem, but a collective challenge for all countries in the Indo-Pacific region. He accused the North of spending money on arms instead of buying food, which, according to the minister, led to a deteriorating situation with human rights in the country and posed a critical threat to universal values and norms of humanity.
Seoul will continue to contain the North Korean threat and push the DPRK toward denuclearization through dialogue and diplomacy, the minister said, while also calling on the international community to consolidate efforts to this end.
Nuclear mushroom - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2023
Asia
S.Korean Ruling Party Head Calls For Development of National Nuclear Arms
20 February, 10:22 GMT
On Friday, Anna Yevstigneeva, the Russian deputy ambassador to the UN, said that the root cause of tensions on the Korean Peninsula was the desire of the US and its allies to increase pressure on the DPRK.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала