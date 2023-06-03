International
Sunak, Biden to Discuss Creation of 'Guardrails' to Introduction of AI - Reports
Sunak, Biden to Discuss Creation of ‘Guardrails’ to Introduction of AI - Reports
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss with US President Joe Biden next week the creation of barriers to the implementation of... 03.06.2023, Sputnik International
Sunak, Biden to Discuss Creation of ‘Guardrails’ to Introduction of AI - Reports

05:39 GMT 03.06.2023
© SAUL LOEB British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, November 16, 2022.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, November 16, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2023
© SAUL LOEB
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss with US President Joe Biden next week the creation of barriers to the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), as the UK media outlet reports.
Earlier Sunak said that he intended to raise the topic of the "existential risk" posed by AI during his visit to the United States, scheduled for June 7-8.
Sunak could propose the creation of a global AI oversight body modeled on the International Atomic Energy Agency and headquartered in London, the report said, adding that the idea to create an international body to control AI was voiced by the head of OpenAI, Sam Altman, during the meeting with Sunak.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
Beyond Politics
"I, Prime Minister": Danish Leader Delivers Speech Partly Written by AI
1 June, 07:19 GMT
In recent years, a large number of prominent personalities in the IT sphere have been drawing public attention to the potential threats of the development of AI and the need to create rules to regulate this development.
