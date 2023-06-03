https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/sunak-biden-to-discuss-creation-of-guardrails-to-introduction-of-ai---reports-1110870238.html

Sunak, Biden to Discuss Creation of ‘Guardrails’ to Introduction of AI - Reports

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will discuss with US President Joe Biden next week the creation of barriers to the implementation of...

Earlier Sunak said that he intended to raise the topic of the "existential risk" posed by AI during his visit to the United States, scheduled for June 7-8. Sunak could propose the creation of a global AI oversight body modeled on the International Atomic Energy Agency and headquartered in London, the report said, adding that the idea to create an international body to control AI was voiced by the head of OpenAI, Sam Altman, during the meeting with Sunak. In recent years, a large number of prominent personalities in the IT sphere have been drawing public attention to the potential threats of the development of AI and the need to create rules to regulate this development.

