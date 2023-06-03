https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/weekly-news-wrap-biden-debt-deal-maduro-lula-reset-africa-reclaims-independence-1110867428.html

Weekly News Wrap; Biden Debt Deal; Maduro Lula Reset; Africa Reclaims Independence

Weekly News Wrap; Biden Debt Deal; Maduro Lula Reset; Africa Reclaims Independence

President Biden agreed to a debt ceiling deal that entrenches neoliberal economics in the US for the foreseeable future.

2023-06-03T04:06+0000

2023-06-03T04:06+0000

2023-06-03T10:07+0000

the critical hour

radio

china

taiwan

ukraine

brazil

cuba

ai

us debt ceiling crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110867271_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d878c643d12b206ec2aa3cd9f5582f3c.png

Weekly News Wrap; Biden Debt Deal; Maduro Lula Reset; Africa Reclaims Independence President Biden agreed to a debt ceiling deal that entrenches neoliberal economics in the US for the foreseeable future.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US accuses China of an unprofessional intercept over the South China Sea. Also, the UK detains a journalist and the liberal globalist order is hypocritical and contradictory.Dr. Richard Wolff, professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. President Biden agreed to a debt ceiling deal that entrenches neoliberal economics in the US for the foreseeable future. Also, the elderly are suffering at the hands of neoliberal austerity.Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The woke agenda is a thin veneer for neoliberal militaristic expansionism. Also, RFK Jr calls for a mature discussion on Ukraine.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Most US voters believe that there is only one gender. Also, Democrats demand more warmongering in Ukraine.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Venezuela and Brazil are renewing their relationship. Also, President Biden doubles down on the oppression of Cuba and the Uhuru movement faces FBI persecution.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

ukraine

brazil

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

democrats wants warmongering in ukraine, us debt ceiling, julian assange, venezuela-brazil relations