International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/antarctic-ice-shelf-grew-by-over-5000-square-kilometers-over-last-decade-1110904916.html
Antarctic Ice Shelf Grew by Over 5,000 Square Kilometers Over Last Decade
Antarctic Ice Shelf Grew by Over 5,000 Square Kilometers Over Last Decade
A team of scientists concluded that the reduction of the ice shelves in some parts of Antarctica had been compensated by the increase in size of ice shelves in other areas of the continent.
2023-06-04T15:46+0000
2023-06-04T15:46+0000
beyond politics
science & tech
antarctica
ice
ice shelves
study
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107331/39/1073313948_0:131:2501:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_3052549303f073329d97f13b85eaf754.jpg
Even though parts of the Antarctic ice shelves had indeed ended up collapsing and retreating over the past several decades, the overall volume of the ice shelves on the continent might have increased, a new study authored by researchers from the University of Leeds and published in The Cryosphere journal suggests.The scientists used Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer satellite data to measure the “in-ice shelf calving front position and area on 34 ice shelves in Antarctica” during the period between 2009 and 2019.Having analyzed this data, the scientists concluded that the reduction of the ice shelves in some parts of Antarctica had been compensated by the increase in size of ice shelves in other areas of the continent.“Overall, the Antarctic ice shelf area has grown by 5305 square kilometers since 2009, with 18 ice shelves retreating and 16 larger shelves growing in area,” the study’s authors stated. “Our observations show that Antarctic ice shelves gained 661 Gt of ice mass over the past decade, whereas the steady-state approach would estimate substantial ice loss over the same period, demonstrating the importance of using time-variable calving flux observations to measure change.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220812/antarctic-ice-shelf-crumbling-twice-as-fast-as-previously-estimated-study-finds-1099497549.html
antarctica
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107331/39/1073313948_139:0:2360:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_8ca766602199261b727a426a3548f594.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
antarctic ice shelf, global warming
antarctic ice shelf, global warming

Antarctic Ice Shelf Grew by Over 5,000 Square Kilometers Over Last Decade

15:46 GMT 04.06.2023
© AP Photo / NASA / Chris Larsen / The frigid Antarctic region is an expanse of white ice and blue waters, as pictured in March, 2017, at the U.S. research facility McMurdo Station
The frigid Antarctic region is an expanse of white ice and blue waters, as pictured in March, 2017, at the U.S. research facility McMurdo Station - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2023
© AP Photo / NASA / Chris Larsen /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
While scientists around the world mull the prospects of global warming and its potential effect on the climate, it appears that the amount of ice at the frozen continent of Antarctica has been increasing over the past several years.
Even though parts of the Antarctic ice shelves had indeed ended up collapsing and retreating over the past several decades, the overall volume of the ice shelves on the continent might have increased, a new study authored by researchers from the University of Leeds and published in The Cryosphere journal suggests.
The scientists used Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer satellite data to measure the “in-ice shelf calving front position and area on 34 ice shelves in Antarctica” during the period between 2009 and 2019.
Having analyzed this data, the scientists concluded that the reduction of the ice shelves in some parts of Antarctica had been compensated by the increase in size of ice shelves in other areas of the continent.
This satellite image provided by NASA shows Aqua MODIS 16 on March 2022, shows C-38 in one piece chasing the main piece of C-37 moving west on the coastal current - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
Antarctic Ice Shelf Crumbling Twice as Fast as Previously Estimated, Study Finds
12 August 2022, 04:00 GMT
“Overall, the Antarctic ice shelf area has grown by 5305 square kilometers since 2009, with 18 ice shelves retreating and 16 larger shelves growing in area,” the study’s authors stated. “Our observations show that Antarctic ice shelves gained 661 Gt of ice mass over the past decade, whereas the steady-state approach would estimate substantial ice loss over the same period, demonstrating the importance of using time-variable calving flux observations to measure change.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала