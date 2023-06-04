https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/china-warns-nato-like-alliances-in-asia-may-plunge-region-into-whirlpool-of-conflicts-1110897321.html

China Warns NATO-Like Alliances in Asia May Plunge Region Into ‘Whirlpool of Conflicts’

The US currently remains a member of a spate of alliances and partnerships in the Asia-Pacific, including AUKUS , QUAD and the SPEF.

In what appeared to be a thinly veiled dig at the US, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has warned against forming NATO-like alliances in the Asia-Pacific, which he said is fraught with consequences for the region."Today’s Asia-Pacific needs open and inclusive cooperation, not buddying up into small cliques. We must not forget the severe disasters brought by the two world wars to the peoples of all countries, and we must not allow such a tragic history to repeat itself," he underscored.The Chinese defense minister also accused "some countries" of intensifying an arms race and interfering in the internal affairs of other nations.The Chinese defense chief did not explicitly name any country but he appeared to be referring to the US, which is currently part of several alliances and partnerships across the region.Li’s remarks come after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Shangri-La Dialogue that his country is not trying to create a NATO-like alliance in the Asia-Pacific region.In the meantime, America remains a member of the AUKUS alliance, which groups the country with Australia and the UK. The US is also a member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) with Australia, India and Japan. On top of that, Washington is part of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) initiative, which was established in May 2022 and now includes 13 other members, such as Australia, Brunei, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

