Japan and Australia on Sunday signed a memorandum to simplify the procedures for joint technical research in the defense sector, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.
The document was signed during a meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles. "The Ministers noted the importance of maintaining a technological edge and committed to working ever closer in defense science and technology. They welcomed the signing of the bilateral Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&amp;E) Arrangement as an enduring framework to streamline and elevate cooperation," the ministry said in a statement. Both sides expressed hope for the early implementation of the Australia-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which was signed at the meeting of the two countries' leaders in October last year and will facilitate conditions for joint exercises and maneuvers, especially air-to-air refueling drills between the Japanese air self-defense force and the Australian air force. The ministers also exchanged their views on the issues of regional security and reaffirmed their commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific, the statement read. On Saturday, the defense ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and the Philippines held their first quadrilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore. The parties discussed regional issues of common interest and ways to expand cooperation.
Japan, Australia Sign Memorandum on Cooperation in Defense Research

10:16 GMT 04.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / Frederic J. Brown / Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment
Soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force's Western Army Infantry Regiment - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2023
© AFP 2023 / Frederic J. Brown /
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan and Australia on Sunday signed a memorandum to simplify the procedures for joint technical research in the defense sector, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.
The document was signed during a meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his Australian counterpart, Richard Marles.
"The Ministers noted the importance of maintaining a technological edge and committed to working ever closer in defense science and technology. They welcomed the signing of the bilateral Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) Arrangement as an enduring framework to streamline and elevate cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.
Both sides expressed hope for the early implementation of the Australia-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), which was signed at the meeting of the two countries' leaders in October last year and will facilitate conditions for joint exercises and maneuvers, especially air-to-air refueling drills between the Japanese air self-defense force and the Australian air force.
The ministers also exchanged their views on the issues of regional security and reaffirmed their commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific, the statement read.
On Saturday, the defense ministers of Japan, the United States, Australia and the Philippines held their first quadrilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue Summit in Singapore. The parties discussed regional issues of common interest and ways to expand cooperation.
