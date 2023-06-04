https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/more-indian-health-workers-dispatched-to-odisha-train-crash-scene-to-help-victims-1110901998.html

More Indian Health Workers Dispatched to Odisha Train Crash Scene to Help Victims

According to the latest statement from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the tragedy was caused by a change in electronic signaling.

Indian health workers and rescuers are working hard at the scene of the deadly train collision in Odisha state. The fatal accident, which occurred on Friday night, involved three trains – two passenger trains and one goods train. The first passenger train derailed and hit the freight train, also colliding with another passenger train moving on a separate track.The accident is considered one of the deadliest on the Indian railroads for decades and took the lives of almost three hundred people and left over a thousand injured.

