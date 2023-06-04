https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/more-indian-health-workers-dispatched-to-odisha-train-crash-scene-to-help-victims-1110901998.html
More Indian Health Workers Dispatched to Odisha Train Crash Scene to Help Victims
More Indian Health Workers Dispatched to Odisha Train Crash Scene to Help Victims
According to the latest statement from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the tragedy was caused by a change in electronic signaling.
2023-06-04T13:59+0000
2023-06-04T13:59+0000
2023-06-04T14:03+0000
india
train collision
accident
railroad
asia
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110902953_4:0:1197:671_1920x0_80_0_0_36c8fcbc7d53192832b99472fdeb3c8a.png
Indian health workers and rescuers are working hard at the scene of the deadly train collision in Odisha state. The fatal accident, which occurred on Friday night, involved three trains – two passenger trains and one goods train. The first passenger train derailed and hit the freight train, also colliding with another passenger train moving on a separate track.The accident is considered one of the deadliest on the Indian railroads for decades and took the lives of almost three hundred people and left over a thousand injured.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/04/1110902953_153:0:1048:671_1920x0_80_0_0_9e55601ce46b42339ef370a1728269e2.png
More Indian Health Workers Dispatched to Odisha Train Crash Scene to Help Victims
More Indian Health Workers Dispatched to Odisha Train Crash Scene to Help Victims
2023-06-04T13:59+0000
true
PT1M00S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
india, train crash, odisha train crash, train collision, death toll train crash
india, train crash, odisha train crash, train collision, death toll train crash
More Indian Health Workers Dispatched to Odisha Train Crash Scene to Help Victims
13:59 GMT 04.06.2023 (Updated: 14:03 GMT 04.06.2023)
According to the latest statement from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the tragedy was caused by a change in electronic signaling.
Indian health workers and rescuers are working hard
at the scene of the deadly train collision
in Odisha state.
The fatal accident, which occurred
on Friday night, involved three trains – two passenger trains and one goods train. The first passenger train derailed and hit the freight train, also colliding with another passenger train moving on a separate track.
The accident is considered one of the deadliest on the Indian railroads for decades and took the lives of almost three hundred people and left over a thousand injured.