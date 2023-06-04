https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/no-glimpse-of-hope-seen-in-russia-us-relations---kremlin-aide-1110900575.html
No Glimpse of Hope Seen in Russia-US Relations - Kremlin Aide
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday that there is no glimpse of hope in relations between Russia and the United States and that the situation is not optimistic.
"There is no glimpse of hope at all. You know, the situation on the Russian-American track is not optimistic," Ushakov said in an interview for a Russian TV program.Diplomatic relations between Russia and the US took a turn for the worse after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In May, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the US will one day abandon its hostile policy toward Russia and realize that there is no alternative to building mutually respectful and pragmatic relations with Moscow.
10:50 GMT 04.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday that there is no glimpse of hope in relations between Russia and the United States and that the situation is not optimistic.
"There is no glimpse of hope at all. You know, the situation on the Russian-American track
is not optimistic," Ushakov said in an interview for a Russian TV program.
Diplomatic relations between Russia and the US took a turn for the worse after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In May, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the US will one day abandon its hostile policy toward Russia and realize that there is no alternative to building mutually respectful and pragmatic relations with Moscow
