https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/no-glimpse-of-hope-seen-in-russia-us-relations---kremlin-aide-1110900575.html

No Glimpse of Hope Seen in Russia-US Relations - Kremlin Aide

No Glimpse of Hope Seen in Russia-US Relations - Kremlin Aide

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday that there is no glimpse of hope in relations between Russia and the United States and that the situation is not optimistic.

2023-06-04T10:50+0000

2023-06-04T10:50+0000

2023-06-04T11:24+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

russian economy under sanctions

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461261_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c3d53e0f889aa37472cd48f9ebc1724e.jpg

"There is no glimpse of hope at all. You know, the situation on the Russian-American track is not optimistic," Ushakov said in an interview for a Russian TV program.Diplomatic relations between Russia and the US took a turn for the worse after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. In May, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that the US will one day abandon its hostile policy toward Russia and realize that there is no alternative to building mutually respectful and pragmatic relations with Moscow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230420/lavrov-russia-and-us-currently-have-no-concrete-relations-1109711156.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-us relations, russia-nato showdown, russia and us, ukrainian crisis