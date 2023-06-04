https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/romanian-president-says-hopes-country-will-join-schengen-zone-in-2023-1110904056.html

Romanian President Says Hopes Country Will Join Schengen Zone in 2023

Romanian President Says Hopes Country Will Join Schengen Zone in 2023

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday expressed his hope that the country will become part of the European Union's passport-free Schengen zone this year, having proved its ability to protect state borders.

2023-06-04T14:26+0000

2023-06-04T14:26+0000

2023-06-04T14:26+0000

world

romania

schengen zone

klaus iohannis

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104908/09/1049080952_0:0:2909:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_74e21933792805fa826e0180f7c853d8.jpg

He added that Romania has also proven that it can protect the EU's external borders. In December 2022, EU interior ministers agreed on Croatia's accession to the Schengen zone but postponed decisions on Bulgaria and Romania. Austria blocked the two countries' accession, saying that their efforts to combat illegal migration on their territories were insufficient. Illegal migration is a security threat not only for Austria, but for the entire EU, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at the time. Vienna’s decision drew bitter criticism from Bulgaria and Romania. Germany’s Alliance 90/The Greens party, represented by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, called on the Austrian coalition government, which includes the Austrian People's Party and The Greens – The Green Alternative, to reconsider the veto.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/romania-should-continue-boosting-military-interoperability-with-nato-1109777043.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230114/romania-planning-to-cut-financial-help-to-unemployed-ukrainian-refugees-reports-1106324316.html

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

schengen zone, romania, european union, romanian president klaus iohannis, klaus iohannis, passport-free zone