Ukraine Launches Large-Scale Offensive in Donetsk Region on June 4 - Russian Ministry

Ukrainian forces have launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction, says Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov

2023-06-04T23:02+0000

"On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction by introducing into battle the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades from the strategic reserves of the armed forces of Ukraine with the support of other military units and divisions," Konashenkov said. He noted that in total Kiev involved six mechanized and two tank battalions in order to break through the defense lines of the Russian armed forces. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the South Donetsk direction after the Russian military repulsed a large-scale offensive amounted to more than 250 soldiers, 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored fighting vehicles, Konashenkov said.

