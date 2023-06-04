Ukraine Launches Large-Scale Offensive in Donetsk Region on June 4 - Russian Ministry

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian forces have launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction, says Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov
"On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction by introducing into battle the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades from the strategic reserves of the armed forces of Ukraine with the support of other military units and divisions," Konashenkov said. He noted that in total Kiev involved six mechanized and two tank battalions in order to break through the defense lines of the Russian armed forces. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the South Donetsk direction after the Russian military repulsed a large-scale offensive amounted to more than 250 soldiers, 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored fighting vehicles, Konashenkov said.
23:02 GMT 04.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin MikhalchevskyRussian 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer firing at Ukrainian forces. December 2022
Russian 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer firing at Ukrainian forces. December 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2023
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mikhalchevsky
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the South Donetsk direction, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.
"On the morning of June 4, the enemy launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the front in the South Donetsk direction by introducing into battle the 23rd and 31st mechanized brigades from the strategic reserves of the armed forces of Ukraine with the support of other military units and divisions," Konashenkov said.
He noted that in total Kiev involved six mechanized and two tank battalions in order to break through the defense lines of the Russian armed forces.
"The enemy did not achieve [their] tasks," Konashenkov added.
The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the South Donetsk direction after the Russian military repulsed a large-scale offensive amounted to more than 250 soldiers, 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and 21 armored fighting vehicles, Konashenkov said.
"As a result of the skillful and competent actions of the ‘Eastern’ group of the [Russian armed] forces, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 250 personnel, 16 tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, 21 armored fighting vehicles," Konashenkov stated .
