Kiev Hoped for ‘NATO’s Direct Entry Into Ukraine Conflict’ When Staging Shebekino Terror Attack

When conducting a recent terror attack on Russia’s Belgorod Region, the Zelensky regime hoped for a “direct NATO entry” into the Ukraine conflict, ex-US diplomat and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras told Sputnik.

The Russian armed forces thwarted a new attempt by Kiev earlier this week to carry out a terrorist attack against the civilian population of the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region and violate the country’s state border.The purpose of this terrorist attack on the Belgorod Region is “to try to trick the Russians into some kind of a stupid or a hasty or an emotional response,” Jim Jatras told Sputnik.This, he added, “would then trigger the Ukrainians’ hope for some kind of direct NATO entry into the war, which they see as their only possible lifeline.”Separately touching upon Kiev’s much-hyped counteroffensive against Russian troops, ­Jatras suggested that Ukrainian authorities “may follow through with this because they're getting political pressure from Washington and London.”In an apparent nod to Ukrainian servicemen, Jatras said that the counteroffensive could see “a lot of guys killed for no real military advantage.”While Moscow has repeatedly indicated willingness to sit down for peace talks with Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier signed a law to prevent his country from negotiating with Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted in this regard he is already tired of addressing Washington's remarks that Moscow does not want to hold a peace dialogue with Kiev.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio show Political Misfits.

