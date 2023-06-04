https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/west-keeps-leveling-up-capacities-of-weapons-supplied-to-ukraine---kremlin-1110903462.html

West Keeps Leveling Up Capacities of Weapons Supplied to Ukraine - Kremlin

West Keeps Leveling Up Capacities of Weapons Supplied to Ukraine - Kremlin

Weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries are becoming more and more advanced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday, adding that possible deliveries of long-range missiles are fraught with a new escalation.

2023-06-04T14:09+0000

2023-06-04T14:09+0000

2023-06-04T14:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

russia-nato showdown

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106374/54/1063745410_0:67:744:486_1920x0_80_0_0_a8da00aaf472791f1f2027447acdd4eb.jpg

He added that these developments force Russia to be "more concentrated, stronger, more mobilized" and to continue the special military operation. Last week, German newspaper cited sources as saying that Kiev had asked Germany to supply Taurus missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers. In late May, Roderich Kiesewetter, a German lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democratic Union, said Berlin should abandon "red lines" in its approach to the Ukrainian conflict and supply Kiev with cruise missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometers. Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February. The aid includes both light and heavy weapons, such as tanks and other armored vehicles, missiles, drones, artillery and ammunition.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/russian-air-defenses-destroy-kievs-uk-supplied-storm-shadow-cruise-missiles-1110640471.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230512/what-are-storm-shadow-missiles-and-how-can-russia-defeat-them-1110288372.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, us arms for ukraine, ukraine weapons, taurus, storm shadow