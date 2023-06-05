https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/biden-administration-works-with-congress-to-provide-37-million-in-cyber-aid-to-ukraine-1110927029.html
Biden Administration Works With Congress to Provide $37 Million in Cyber Aid to Ukraine
Biden Administration Works With Congress to Provide $37 Million in Cyber Aid to Ukraine
The Biden administration is working with Congress to send an additional $37 million in cyber aid to Ukraine following another round of the US-Ukraine Cyber Dialogue that took place in Tallinn, Estonia earlier this month, the US State Department said on Monday.
2023-06-05T15:33+0000
2023-06-05T15:33+0000
2023-06-05T15:33+0000
americas
us
us congress
biden administration
state department
ukraine
cyber-intelligence
hybrid warfare
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110640933_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f393a0cfd28cc5a425c2a1a85bb9c396.jpg
"The United States and Ukraine met in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 1, 2023, to reconvene the U.S.-Ukraine Cyber Dialogue, an annual discussion on cyber policy issues. During the dialogue, the US delegation reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to support Ukraine's cyber defenses in the face of Russia's unprovoked aggression. As part of this support, the United States is working with Congress to provide an additional $37 million in cyber assistance to Ukraine," the State Department said in a press release. The new assistance would bring the total amount of US cyber aid for Ukraine to $82 million since February 2022, and to over $120 million since 2016, the release added. In May, the US Department of Defense released its new 2023 Cyber Strategy, saying the document was partially informed by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and defined how the US military will operate in cyberspace amid a growing number of threats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/us-to-send-300-million-in-munitions-to-ukraine-with-new-aid-package-1110825316.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110640933_19:0:2750:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f4707a65619c6329adb5b123eddbf9c6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, biden administration, cyber aid to ukraine, us state department
us, biden administration, cyber aid to ukraine, us state department
Biden Administration Works With Congress to Provide $37 Million in Cyber Aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Biden administration is working with Congress to send an additional $37 million in cyber aid to Ukraine following another round of the US-Ukraine Cyber Dialogue that took place in Tallinn, Estonia earlier this month, the US State Department said on Monday.
"The United States and Ukraine met in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 1, 2023, to reconvene the U.S.-Ukraine Cyber Dialogue, an annual discussion on cyber policy issues. During the dialogue, the US delegation reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to support Ukraine's cyber defenses in the face of Russia's unprovoked aggression. As part of this support, the United States is working with Congress to provide an additional $37 million in cyber assistance to Ukraine," the State Department said in a press release.
The new assistance would bring the total amount of US cyber aid for Ukraine to $82 million since February 2022, and to over $120 million since 2016, the release added.
In May, the US Department of Defense released its new 2023 Cyber Strategy, saying the document was partially informed by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and defined how the US military will operate in cyberspace amid a growing number of threats.