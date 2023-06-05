International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230605/eu-commission-yet-to-decide-on-extending-ukrainian-food-import-restrictions---spokesperson-1110916899.html
EU Commission Yet to Decide on Extending Ukrainian Food Import Restrictions - Spokesperson
EU Commission Yet to Decide on Extending Ukrainian Food Import Restrictions - Spokesperson
The European Commission is yet to decide on the extension of restrictions concerning the imports of Ukrainian agriculture products to several EU countries that expire today, EU spokeswoman for trade and agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer said on Monday.
2023-06-05T11:33+0000
2023-06-05T12:16+0000
world
ukraine
poland
bulgaria
european union (eu)
ursula von der leyen
european commission
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110628415_0:100:3285:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_eeb1d00ee7781992df974ccedfb3aaaa.jpg
"No decision has been taken yet," Ferrer told Sputnik. The European Union's executive allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia in April to bar imports of duty-free Ukrainian grain until June 5 after they complained that cheap grain was driving down prices, hitting the livelihoods of local farmers. Ukraine protested the curbs. EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, of Poland, said last week that the ban on grain imports from Ukraine should be prolonged until at least the end of October. The EU chief commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen, opposed the restrictions. Polish state-run news agency PAP cited an EU source as saying on Monday that the ban on imports of Ukrainian wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower had been extended until mid-September in return for the five countries dropping unilateral limits on Ukrainian goods. Their transit to other EU countries has not been restricted.EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, of Poland, said last week that the ban on grain imports from Ukraine should be prolonged until at least the end of October. The EU chief commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen, opposed the restrictions.Polish state-run news agency PAP cited an EU source as saying on Monday that the ban on imports of Ukrainian wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower had been extended until mid-September in return for the five countries dropping unilateral limits on Ukrainian goods. Their transit to other EU countries has not been restricted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/kiev-sends-note-of-protest-to-poland-eu-after-banning-ukrainian-import--1109952978.html
ukraine
poland
bulgaria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110628415_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_87b2cd6909c0c8931bbb75efacbe5594.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, ukrainian food, ukrainian food import, ukrainian agriculture products, eu, eu ban on ukrainian food, eu ban on ukrainian goods, eu ban on ukrainian agriculture products, eu restrictions
ukraine, ukrainian food, ukrainian food import, ukrainian agriculture products, eu, eu ban on ukrainian food, eu ban on ukrainian goods, eu ban on ukrainian agriculture products, eu restrictions

EU Commission Yet to Decide on Extending Ukrainian Food Import Restrictions - Spokesperson

11:33 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 05.06.2023)
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin / Go to the mediabankWheat
Wheat - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2023
© Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Commission is yet to decide on the extension of restrictions concerning the imports of Ukrainian agriculture products to several EU countries that expire today, EU spokeswoman for trade and agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer said on Monday.
"No decision has been taken yet," Ferrer told Sputnik.
The European Union's executive allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia in April to bar imports of duty-free Ukrainian grain until June 5 after they complained that cheap grain was driving down prices, hitting the livelihoods of local farmers. Ukraine protested the curbs.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
World
Kiev Sends Note of Protest to Poland, EU Over Ban on Ukrainian Imports
29 April, 12:41 GMT
EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, of Poland, said last week that the ban on grain imports from Ukraine should be prolonged until at least the end of October. The EU chief commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen, opposed the restrictions.
Polish state-run news agency PAP cited an EU source as saying on Monday that the ban on imports of Ukrainian wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower had been extended until mid-September in return for the five countries dropping unilateral limits on Ukrainian goods. Their transit to other EU countries has not been restricted.

The European Union's executive allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia in April to bar imports of duty-free Ukrainian grain until June 5 after they complained that cheap grain was driving down prices, hitting the livelihoods of local farmers. Ukraine protested the curbs.

EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, of Poland, said last week that the ban on grain imports from Ukraine should be prolonged until at least the end of October. The EU chief commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen, opposed the restrictions.
Polish state-run news agency PAP cited an EU source as saying on Monday that the ban on imports of Ukrainian wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower had been extended until mid-September in return for the five countries dropping unilateral limits on Ukrainian goods. Their transit to other EU countries has not been restricted.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала