EU Commission Yet to Decide on Extending Ukrainian Food Import Restrictions - Spokesperson
The European Commission is yet to decide on the extension of restrictions concerning the imports of Ukrainian agriculture products to several EU countries that expire today, EU spokeswoman for trade and agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer said on Monday.
"No decision has been taken yet," Ferrer told Sputnik. The European Union's executive allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia in April to bar imports of duty-free Ukrainian grain until June 5 after they complained that cheap grain was driving down prices, hitting the livelihoods of local farmers. Ukraine protested the curbs. EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, of Poland, said last week that the ban on grain imports from Ukraine should be prolonged until at least the end of October. The EU chief commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen, opposed the restrictions. Polish state-run news agency PAP cited an EU source as saying on Monday that the ban on imports of Ukrainian wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower had been extended until mid-September in return for the five countries dropping unilateral limits on Ukrainian goods. Their transit to other EU countries has not been restricted.
EU Commission Yet to Decide on Extending Ukrainian Food Import Restrictions - Spokesperson
11:33 GMT 05.06.2023 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 05.06.2023)
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Commission is yet to decide on the extension of restrictions concerning the imports of Ukrainian agriculture products to several EU countries that expire today, EU spokeswoman for trade and agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer said on Monday.
"No decision has been taken yet," Ferrer told Sputnik.
The European Union's executive allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia in April to bar imports of duty-free Ukrainian grain
until June 5 after they complained that cheap grain was driving down prices, hitting the livelihoods of local farmers. Ukraine protested the curbs.
EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski, of Poland, said last week that the ban on grain imports from Ukraine
should be prolonged until at least the end of October. The EU chief commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen, opposed the restrictions.
Polish state-run news agency PAP cited an EU source as saying on Monday that the ban on imports of Ukrainian wheat, rapeseed, corn and sunflower had been extended until mid-September in return for the five countries dropping unilateral limits on Ukrainian goods. Their transit to other EU countries has not been restricted.
